The Artful Dodger: Disney+ releases trailer

The Australian Original series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger.
8 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

The Artful Dodger. Image: Disney+.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for The Artful Dodger, an Australian Original series that premieres all eight episodes on 29 November.

The series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger; David Thewlis as Fagin; and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox. An Australian lineup of talent completes the cast, including Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Kym Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga, and New Zealander Albert Latailakepa..

As per the blurb: Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins, aka The Artful Dodger, is now a surgeon who still has a penchant for crime. When Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, he is lured back into a world of crime.

Read: Disney+: new shows streaming in November 2023

From heists to life-and-death surgeries, to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.

The Artful Dodger premieres on Disney+ on 29 November.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

