News

 > Television > Streaming > News

Famous Five will premiere on Stan same day as the UK

The series follows five young explorers as they embark on treacherous and action-packed adventures, solve mysteries ... all the usual.
16 Nov 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Still from The Famous Five: L to R Dianna Babnicova (George), Flora Jacoby Richardson (Anne), Kit Rakusen (Dick), Elliott Rose, (Julian), Kip (Timmy the Dog). Image: James Pardon/BBC/Stan

Share Icon

Streaming service Stan has announced today that brand-new British series The Famous Five will premiere in December, on the same day as the UK.

Inspired by Enid Blyton’s children’s novels from the 1940s, The Famous Five offers a reimagining of the iconic stories for a modern audience in three 90-minute feature-length instalments.

The series follows five young explorers as they embark on treacherous and action-packed adventures, solve mysteries, combat danger, and unravel secrets on England’s coast and beyond.

Read: The Artful Dodger on Disney+: need to know

Starring as the five explorers are Diaana Babnicova (Don’t Breath 2) as George, Elliott Rose (The Northman) as Julian, Kit Rakusen (Stan Exclusive Series The Midwich Cuckoos) as Dick, and newcomer Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. Making up the fifth member is the gang’s faithful doggo Timmy, played by Kip, the Bearded Collie.

The Famous Five also stars King Joffrey himself Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of the Saints and Sinners) as Wentworth, alongside Ann Akinjirin (Moon Knight, I May Destroy You) as Fanny, James Lance (Ted Lasso, Bronson) as Quentin and Diana Quick (Father Brown, Forever Young, Houdini and Doyle) as Mrs Wentworth.

Across three instalments, The Famous Five will see the gang trapped by a treasure hunter on an eerie deserted island, caught up in a fiendishly complicated secret service mission, and in a race to find a mysterious manuscript as the threat of war looms large.

Part one will premiere on Stan this December with parts two and three coming to screens in 2024.

A co-production between BBC and ZDF, the series is executive produced by Nicolas Winding Refn (byNWR) & Matthew Read (Moonage Pictures) and is based on Enid Blyton’s 21 stories.

Read: The New Look: Ben Mendelsohn is Christian Dior in Apple TV+ series

The series was commissioned by Sarah Muller, Senior Head of BBC Children’s Commissioning 7+ and the Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Amy Buscombe. For ZDF, Frank Seyberth, Head of International Coproduction, is responsible for the series together with Katharina Kremling as Commissioning Editor. 

The first episode is directed by Tim Kirkby (Fleabag, The Pentaverate) and produced by Moonage Pictures and byNWR Originals. Asim Abbasi (Churails, Cake, Count Abdulla) will direct the second episode and Bill Eagles (Beautiful Creatures, Gotham, Pennyworth) will direct the third episode. Episode one is written by Matthew Read, episode two is written by Priya K Dosanjh, with episode three written by Matthew Bouch and Matthew Read. 

Executive Producers are Nicolas Winding Refn, Matthew Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Tim Kirkby, Christina Bostofte Erritzøe, Kimberly Willming and Matthew Bouch. Producer is Sophie MacClancy. BBC Studios, who have a minority stake in Moonage, will oversee international distribution.

The Famous Five premieres this December on Stan.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features News Reviews Streaming
More
News

The New Look: Ben Mendelsohn is Christian Dior in Apple TV+ series

It's the House of Dior vs Chanel in Apple TV+'s new drama series, The New Look.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

FBOY Island Australia will return – and wants you to apply

Casting for Season 2 of the reality TV dating show has started, with a new season promised for 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
News

The Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget trailer hatches

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget follows the protagonists from 2000's Chicken Run in a new stop-motion adventure.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Scrublands, Stan review: it delivers the goods

The new Australian series, based on Chris Hammer's bestselling crime novel, is a solidly entertaining mystery.

Anthony Morris
Features

The Artful Dodger on Disney+: need to know

All the key facts and figures for The Artful Dodger, which premieres later this month.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login