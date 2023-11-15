The Artful Dodger on Disney+: need to know

What’s The Artful Dodger about?

As per the Hulu/ Disney+ blurb: Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins is The Artful Dodger, whose fast, pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon. Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon. From heists to life-and-death surgeries, to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry. This is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.

Is this the same Artful Dodger from the 1838 Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist?

Yes, but this is a new story that Dickens didn’t write, set 15 years after the events of Oliver Twist.

Who’s in The Artful Dodger?

The cast includes Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones, The Queen’s Gambit) as Jack Dawkins, David Thewlis (Landscapers, Fargo) as Fagin, and and Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble, The Fosters) as Lady Belle Fox.

Australian actors in the series include Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Judy and Punch), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding, The Sapphires), Tim Minchin (Upright, Californication), Susie Porter (Wentworth, Gold), Kym Gyngell (Love Me, Black Snow), Damien Garvey (Nautilus, Jack Irish), Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps, The Drover’s Wife). Also joining the cast are rising talents Nicholas Burton, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Vivienne Awosoga and New Zealand talent Albert Latailakepa.

Where was The Artful Dodger filmed?

The series was filmed in New South Wales, with financial support provided by the State Government through Screen NSW’s Made In NSW fund.

Show me The Artful Dodger trailer

Who produced The Artful Dodger?

The series is a Disney+ Australian Original series in a co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures and Beach Road Pictures.

How many episodes are there in The Artful Dodger?

Eight, each running for about an hour, and all released on the same day.

Who directs The Artful Dodger?

The series is directed by Jeffrey Walker, Gracie Otto and Corrie Chen.

Who created The Artful Dodger?

The series is created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor.

When and where can I watch The Artful Dodger?

The Artful Dodger premieres on 29 November on Disney+ in Australia and on Hulu in the US. Look out for the ScreenHub review!