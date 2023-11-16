The New Look: Ben Mendelsohn is Christian Dior in Apple TV+ series

In ‘sentences you didn’t expect to read today’: Ben Mendelsohn is playing Christian Dior in a new Apple TV+ drama series titled The New Look.

The New Look also stars Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz.

The series, created by Todd A. Kessler, is inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris. The story centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigate the horrors of World War II and launch modern fashion.

Juliette Binoche and Claes Bang in The New Look. Image: Apple TV+

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on ‘the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior’.

As Dior rises to prominence with his influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.

The soundtrack for series is produced by Grammy Award-winner Jack Antonoff, and features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy (The 1975), Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more.

The New Look is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers.

The New Look debuts with the first three episodes on 14 February 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through 3 April.