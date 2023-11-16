News

 > Television > Streaming > News

The New Look: Ben Mendelsohn is Christian Dior in Apple TV+ series

It's the House of Dior vs Chanel in Apple TV+'s new drama series, The New Look.
16 Nov 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior in The New Look. Image: Apple TV+

Share Icon

In ‘sentences you didn’t expect to read today’: Ben Mendelsohn is playing Christian Dior in a new Apple TV+ drama series titled The New Look.

The New Look also stars Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz.

The series, created by Todd A. Kessler, is inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris. The story centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigate the horrors of World War II and launch modern fashion.

Juliette Binoche and Claes Bang in The New Look. Image: Apple TV+

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on ‘the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior’.

As Dior rises to prominence with his influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior. 

The soundtrack for series is produced by Grammy Award-winner Jack Antonoff, and features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy (The 1975), Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more.

The New Look is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers. 

The New Look debuts with the first three episodes on 14 February 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through 3 April.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features News Reviews Streaming
More
News

Famous Five will premiere on Stan same day as the UK

The series follows five young explorers as they embark on treacherous and action-packed adventures, solve mysteries ... all the usual.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

FBOY Island Australia will return – and wants you to apply

Casting for Season 2 of the reality TV dating show has started, with a new season promised for 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
News

The Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget trailer hatches

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget follows the protagonists from 2000's Chicken Run in a new stop-motion adventure.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Scrublands, Stan review: it delivers the goods

The new Australian series, based on Chris Hammer's bestselling crime novel, is a solidly entertaining mystery.

Anthony Morris
Features

The Artful Dodger on Disney+: need to know

All the key facts and figures for The Artful Dodger, which premieres later this month.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login