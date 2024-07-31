BritBox nabs Australian premieres of Death in Paradise, Call The Midwife and Silent Witness

BritBox has officially announced it will be the exclusive home for the premiere episodes of popular British shows Death in Paradise, Call The Midwife, and Silent Witness.

The all-British streaming service will also debut The Jetty, a new crime thriller starring Jenna Coleman. Written and created by Cat Jones, the four-part series delves into ‘complex themes of sexual morality, age of consent, grooming, identity, and memory’, promising to be a ‘thought-provoking’ addition to the platform.

This expansion follows the recent 50% sale of ITV Studios’ stake in BritBox to the BBC, which marks the end of BBC First shows streaming on Foxtel and Binge from 31 July 2024.

Death in Paradise, Call The Midwife, and Silent Witness will continue to air on ABC and ABC iview after a 12-month delay (post-streaming debut), and no immediate changes are planned for this free-to-air arrangement.

Meanwhile, Return to Paradise, the Australian spin-off of Death in Paradise, will air on ABC and ABC iview later this year and will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. It will be distributed globally by BBC Studios.

Sarah Kenny, Head of Content and Editorial for BritBox and Branded Services ANZ, is expanding her responsibilities to include programming and acquisitions for BBC Studios’ local channels, reporting to Moira Hogan and Fiona Lang, General Manager of BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand.

‘These shows resonate deeply with Australian audiences and, together with new and exclusive titles like The Jetty, will drive further growth for BritBox,’ said Kenny. ‘We are also acquiring more recent seasons of these iconic titles to build our collections.’

‘Combining editorial responsibilities for our channel portfolio with Sarah’s existing BritBox role allows BBC Studios to take a holistic approach to content,’ said Lang. ‘The move of these popular shows to BritBox, along with the premiere of The Jetty, is a significant step in our business evolution.’

‘As a specialty streaming service dedicated to quality British TV, we are thrilled to add this trio of beloved BBC shows to our lineup of premier new releases,’ said Hogan.

Death in Paradise, Call The Midwife, and Silent Witness will now stream exclusively on BritBox.