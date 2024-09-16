News

Ghosts Australia: comedy series coming to Network 10 and Paramount+

The new eight-part family comedy series will be set in a haunted country house and will be 'as messy as Australian history itself'.
16 Sep 2024 13:45
Paul Dalgarno
Streaming

Ghosts. Image: Paramount+.

Paramount Australia with BBC Studios Productions Australia, has announced that, Ghosts Australia, a new local adaptation of the British sitcom Ghosts, will be coming to Network 10 and Paramount+ in 2025.

The media release from Paramount+ states that:

‘This distinctive and highly spirited eight-part family comedy series will be set in a haunted country house full of hilarious new ghosts who are as chaotic, unpredictable and messy as Australian history itself.

‘New lovebirds Kate and Sean are about to jump into the hellscape that is the inner-city rental market, until Kate inherits a huge mansion in the country. Moving in together for the first time the young couple are attempting domestic bliss, but unbeknown to them, the house is haunted by a collection of needy spirits who carked it in Ramshead Manor over the past 200 years.

‘Optimistic go-getter Kate wants to revamp the manor into a boutique hotel, but loveable city boy Sean isn’t so sure, he isn’t built for country living. When a near-death experience gives Kate the power to see the ghosts, all their lives (and afterlives) will change forever.

‘As Kate and Sean navigate the milestones of a new relationship, building a business and dealing with the emotional needs of six neurotic ghosts, will their relationship survive or end up as dead as their new housemates?’

Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content and Programming, Paramount Australia said: ‘Ghosts has been a smash hit in the UK and U.S. and has also attracted a very loyal fanbase here in Australia. With a stellar cast yet to be announced, we can’t wait to bring to life our very own series with an Aussie twist.’

Kylie Washington, General Manager and Creative Director, BBC Studios Productions Australia said: ‘Ghosts is one of those brilliant comedies which lends itself perfectly to localisation around the world, and we have our own, unique, Australian characters that reflect our very own history and culture. Our eclectic group of ghosts provides endless entertainment in this share-house comedy series that we hope Australian viewers will fall in love with.’

Ghosts Australia is a BBC Studios Productions Australia production for Network 10 and Paramount+. Based on the original series Ghosts, produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There for BBC One. Distributed by BBC Studios.

