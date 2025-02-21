What’s on this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 24 February to 2 March 2025.
What’s on? New movies in Australian cinemas now:
27 February
Dahomey
November 2021. 26 royal treasures of the Kingdom of Dahomey are about to leave Paris to return to their country of origin, the present-day Republic of Benin. Along with thousands of others, these artefacts were plundered by French colonial troops in 1892. But what attitude to adopt to these ancestors’ homecoming in a country that had to forge ahead in their absence? The debate rages among students at the University of Abomey-Calavi.
Director: Mati Diop
Cast: Gildas Adannou, Habib Ahandessi
Classification: TBC
Country: Benin, France, Senegal
Runtime: 68m
Hindi Vindi
Kabir, a 17-year-old teenage boy, is conflicted about his cultural identity and struggles with a language barrier when his Indian grandmother comes to live with him in Sydney. He soon sets out on a mission to learn Hindi and surprise her with a rap song at an inter-college festival.
Director: Ali Sayed
Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Guy Sebastian, Neena Gupta
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 105m
In the Lost Lands
A queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shape-shifting, makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys, a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.
Director: Paul W. S. Anderson
Cast: Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista, Arly Jover
Classification: MA
Country: Germany/Switzerland
Runtime: 101m
Inside
Mel is transferred from a juvenile to an adult jail and is taken under the wing of Mark, Australia’s most hated criminal, and Warren, a soon-to-be-paroled inmate. The parental love triangle that forms between them becomes their doom.
Director: Charles Williams
Cast: Guy Pearce, Cosmo Jarvis
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 104m
The Last Journey
In this documentary, renowned Swedish TV-duo Filip and Fredrik embark on a trip to France, aiming to rekindle the zest for life of Filip’s father.
Director: Fredrick Wikingsson, Filip Hammar
Cast: Fredrick Wikingsson, Filip Hammar
Classification: CTC
Country: Sweden
Runtime: 90m
The Lost Tiger
Adopted by a big, lively and spirited kangaroo family of traveling wrestlers, Teo’s life is pretty great. But when mysterious visions lead him to a faraway land, Teo is forced to rediscover his roots and embark on an epic journey to save his homeland from impending destruction.
Director: Chantelle Murray
Cast: Rhys Darby, Celeste Barber, Nakkiah Lui
Classification: G
Country: Australia
Runtime: 84m
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Investigating judge Iman grapples with paranoia amid political unrest in Tehran. When his gun vanishes, he suspects his wife and daughters, imposing draconian measures that strain family ties as societal rules crumble.
Director: Mohammad Rasoulof
Cast: Misagh Zare, Soheila Golestani
Classification: M
Country: France/Germany/Iran
Runtime: 167m
White Bird: A Wonder Story
After being expelled from Beecher Prep for his treatment of a classmate with a facial deformity, Julian has struggled to fit in at his new school. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother finally reveals her own story of courage of her youth in Nazi-occupied France, where a classmate shelters her from mortal danger.
Director: Marc Forster
Cast: Ariella Glaser, Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 121m
1 March
Andy Warhol: The American Dream
A documentary about the life and work of one of the greatest artists of our time, whose origins come from the eastern Slovak village of Miková.
Director: Ľubomír Slivka
Cast: Andy Warhol
Classification: M
Country: Slovakia
Runtime: 104m
Recently released
20 February
Bird
12-year-old Bailey lives with her single dad Bug and brother Hunter in a squat in North Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time for his kids, and Bailey, who is approaching puberty, seeks attention and adventure elsewhere.
Director: Andrea Arnold
Cast: Nykiya Adams, Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski
Classification: MA
Country: France, UK, USA
Runtime: 119m
Macbeth: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo
David Tennant and Cush Jumbo lead a new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, filmed live at the Donmar Warehouse in London especially for the big screen.
Director: Max Webster
Cast: David Tennant, Cush Jumbo
Classification: E
Country: UK
Runtime: 114m
Noah’s Ark: A Musical Adventure
Vini and Tito – two male mice – want to get on this Ark action, but it has spots reserved only for for one male and one female of each species. So Vini dresses in drag and, à la Some Like It Hot, tries to convince the powers that be that he is a she.
Director: Sérgio Machado, Alois Di Leo
Cast: Rodrigo Santoro, Alice Braga
Classification: G
Country: Brazil/India
Runtime: 96m
The Last Showgirl
When the glittering Las Vegas revue she has headlined for decades announces it will soon close, a glamorous showgirl must reconcile with the decisions she’s made and the community she has built as she plans her next act.
Director: Gia Coppola
Cast: Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Jamie Lee Curtis
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 87m
The Monkey
When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them.
Director: Oz Perkins
Cast: Theo James, Elijah Wood
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: TBD
William Tell
In 14th Century Europe, when the Austrian Empire invades his native Switzerland, William Tell, a peaceful huntsman, finds himself forced to take action as his family and homeland come under threat from the Austrian king and his ruthless warlords.
Director: Nick Hamm
Cast: Claes Bang, Connor Swindells, Golshifteh Farahani
Classification: CTC
Country: Italy/Switzerland/UK
Runtime: 133m
