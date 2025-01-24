Who’s up for an Oscar? The 97th Academy Award nominations are here

The nominations for the Oscars – also known as the 97th Academy Awards and set to take place on 2 March 2025 – have been officially announced.

The upcoming ceremony was delayed twice due to the Los Angeles fires. As of today, 24 January, two new wildfires have broken out, and tens of thousands of LA residents were placed under evacuation orders.

Despite this, we now have the official list of who’s up for an Oscar – and who’s been snubbed. Comedic actors Bowen Yang (Wicked) and Rachel Sennott (Saturday Night) announced the nominees this morning.

Leading the nominations is the Spanish/French musical about a trans crime lord, Emilia Pérez (13 nods), followed by period drama The Brutalist which follows architect and holocaust survivor László Tóth (10 nominations), and Wicked, the story of the Wicked Witch of the West (also 10 nominations), adapted from the popular stage show which in turn was adapted from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Emilia Perez leads the noms with Wicked and The Brutalist following closely behind. Image: Wicked, Universal Pictures

Notably, all ten Best Picture nominees have played in cinemas in Australia, barring Nickel Boys, the story of two Black teens finding friendship inside a brutal reformatory in the Jim Crow-era South.

As for how Australians have fared in the Oscar race, Australian actor Guy Pearce is nominated for his role in The Brutalist, where he played Harrison Lee Van Buren, a wealthy client of László Tóth’s. Adam Elliott has also nabbed a nomination for his latest claymation feature Memoir of a Snail, under the Best Animated Feature category. Cinematographer Greig Fraser could nab an Oscar for Dune: Part Two; and Australian production company Songbird Studios have a nomination under their belt for Best Documentary with Porcelain War, the story of three artists defending their country during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sebastian Stan, who was nominated for Best Actor (and won) for A Different Man at the Golden Globes, has this time been nominated in the same category for his work as Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

Selena Gomez got a Golden Globes nomination and a Best Actress award at Cannes for Emilia Pérez, but has been left out of the Oscar nominations. Other snubs include Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Colman Domingo in prison drama Sing Sing; Guadagnino’s lusty tennis flick Challengers, and hotly tipped Irish language favourite Kneecap, which was shortlisted for Best International Feature and Best Original Song.

Sebastian Stan is nominated for The Apprentice. Image: Madman Entertainment

Below is the comprehensive list of nominees across all categories:

The 2025 Oscar nominees are …

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker — Anora

Brady Corbet — The Brutalist

James Mangold — A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard — Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat — The Substance

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo — Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón — Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison — Anora

Demi Moore — The Substance

Fernanda Torres — I’m Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody — The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet — A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo — Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes — Conclave

Sebastian Stan — The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro — A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande-Butera — Wicked

Felicity Jones — The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini — Conclave

Zoe Saldaña — Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov — Anora

Kieran Culkin — A Real Pain

Edward Norton — A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce — The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong — The Apprentice

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

ScreenHub: The Surfer, We Bury The Dead and more Australian films to screen at SXSW

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

“El Mal” — Emilia Pérez

“The Journey” — Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird” — Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” — Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” — Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Oscar nominees reviewed

Below is a list of every Oscar nominee we reviewed across 2024/25:

Conclave film review: pope opera sizzles with pontificate pulp

Dune Part Two review: stunning and weird

The Substance review: hagsploitation gets a facelift

Wicked review: a spell of new life for a timeless story

Inside Out 2 review: anxiety is the star of the show

Nosferatu film review: fangin’ brilliant

Gladiator II review: I’m not NOT entertained

A Different Man review: deliciously off-kilter tale about obsession