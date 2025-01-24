Who’s up for an Oscar? The 97th Academy Award nominations are here

The nominations for the Oscars – also known as the 97th Academy Awards and set to take place on 2 March 2025 – have been officially announced.
The upcoming ceremony was delayed twice due to the Los Angeles fires. As of today, 24 January, two new wildfires have broken out, and tens of thousands of LA residents were placed under evacuation orders.
Despite this, we now have the official list of who’s up for an Oscar – and who’s been snubbed. Comedic actors Bowen Yang (Wicked) and Rachel Sennott (Saturday Night) announced the nominees this morning.
Leading the nominations is the Spanish/French musical about a trans crime lord, Emilia Pérez (13 nods), followed by period drama The Brutalist which follows architect and holocaust survivor László Tóth (10 nominations), and Wicked, the story of the Wicked Witch of the West (also 10 nominations), adapted from the popular stage show which in turn was adapted from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.
Notably, all ten Best Picture nominees have played in cinemas in Australia, barring Nickel Boys, the story of two Black teens finding friendship inside a brutal reformatory in the Jim Crow-era South.
As for how Australians have fared in the Oscar race, Australian actor Guy Pearce is nominated for his role in The Brutalist, where he played Harrison Lee Van Buren, a wealthy client of László Tóth’s. Adam Elliott has also nabbed a nomination for his latest claymation feature Memoir of a Snail, under the Best Animated Feature category. Cinematographer Greig Fraser could nab an Oscar for Dune: Part Two; and Australian production company Songbird Studios have a nomination under their belt for Best Documentary with Porcelain War, the story of three artists defending their country during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sebastian Stan, who was nominated for Best Actor (and won) for A Different Man at the Golden Globes, has this time been nominated in the same category for his work as Donald Trump in The Apprentice.
Selena Gomez got a Golden Globes nomination and a Best Actress award at Cannes for Emilia Pérez, but has been left out of the Oscar nominations. Other snubs include Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Colman Domingo in prison drama Sing Sing; Guadagnino’s lusty tennis flick Challengers, and hotly tipped Irish language favourite Kneecap, which was shortlisted for Best International Feature and Best Original Song.
Below is the comprehensive list of nominees across all categories:
The 2025 Oscar nominees are …
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker — Anora
Brady Corbet — The Brutalist
James Mangold — A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard — Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat — The Substance
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo — Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón — Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison — Anora
Demi Moore — The Substance
Fernanda Torres — I’m Still Here
Best Actor
Adrien Brody — The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet — A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo — Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes — Conclave
Sebastian Stan — The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro — A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande-Butera — Wicked
Felicity Jones — The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini — Conclave
Zoe Saldaña — Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov — Anora
Kieran Culkin — A Real Pain
Edward Norton — A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce — The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong — The Apprentice
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best International Feature Film
I’m Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
ScreenHub: The Surfer, We Bury The Dead and more Australian films to screen at SXSW
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
“El Mal” — Emilia Pérez
“The Journey” — Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird” — Sing Sing
“Mi Camino” — Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late” — Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Oscar nominees reviewed
Below is a list of every Oscar nominee we reviewed across 2024/25:
Conclave film review: pope opera sizzles with pontificate pulp
Dune Part Two review: stunning and weird
The Substance review: hagsploitation gets a facelift
Wicked review: a spell of new life for a timeless story
Inside Out 2 review: anxiety is the star of the show
Nosferatu film review: fangin’ brilliant
Gladiator II review: I’m not NOT entertained
A Different Man review: deliciously off-kilter tale about obsession