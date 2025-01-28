What’s on at the cinemas now? February cinema guide 2025

Read on for your guide to what’s on at Australian cinemas in February.
This month catch Australian films The Lost Tiger, Inside and Hindi Vindi to see what the local industry’s been up to.
What’s on? New films this February 2025:
6 February
Attack on Titan: The Last Attack
The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley.
Director: Yûichirô Hayashi
Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Yoshimasa Hosoya
Classification: CTC
Country: Japan
Runtime: 146 mins
Love Hurts
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) takes his first major lead role in this action film as a mild-mannered realtor with a dark history he’s trying to leave behind. Stars fellow Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as the partner-in-crime he left for dead many years ago, returning with a grudge.
Director: Jonathan Eusebio
Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 106m
Presence
A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone in this Steven Soderbergh thriller starring Emmy-nominee Lucy Liu and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems).
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 85m
Queer
In 1950s Mexico City, William Lee, an American expat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival in town of Eugene Allerton, a young student, stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone.
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Cast: Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey
Classification: MA
Country: Italy/USA
Runtime: 136m
Widow Clicquot
Haley Bennett (Cyrano), Sam Riley, and Tom Sturridge (The Sandman) star in this historical drama about the Veuve Clicquot champagne family and business that began in the late 18th century.
Director: Thomas Napper
Cast: Haley Bennett, Sam Riley, Tom Sturridge
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 89m
September 5
During the 1972 Munich Olympics, an American sports broadcasting crew finds itself thrust into covering the hostage crisis involving Israeli athletes.
Director: Tim Fehlbaum
Cast: John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch
Classification: M
Country: Germany
Runtime: 95m
7 February
Becoming Led Zeppelin
This hybrid docu-concert film explores the origins of the iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.
Director: Bernard MacMahon
Cast: Led Zeppelin
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 121m
MetOpera: Aida
Soprano Angel Blue makes her long-awaited Met debut as the Ethiopian princess torn between love and country, one of opera’s defining roles. Judit Kutasi also stars as Aida’s rival, Amneris, alongside tenor Piotr Beczała as the soldier Radamès—completing opera’s greatest love triangle. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium.
Director: The Metropolitan Opera
Cast: Angel Blue, Judit Kutasi
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 218m
13 February
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Renée Zellweger returns to Bridget Jones, the role that landed her her first Oscar nomination, for the fourth film in the British rom-com series.
Director: Michael Morris
Cast: Renée Zellweger, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Classification: CTC
Country: UK/USA
Runtime: 125m
Captain America: Brave New World
Sam Wilson is the new Captain America in the thirty-sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.
Director: Julius Onah
Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, GIancarlo Esposito
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 118m
Grand Tour
In 1917 Burma (now Myanmar), a British diplomat is set to marry his fiancée, but after a sudden panic, escapes to Singapore, sending her on what evolves into a chase across Asia.
Director: Miguel Gomes
Cast: Gonçalo Waddington, Crista Alfaiate
Classification: M
Country: China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal
Runtime: 129m
Heart Eyes
When the ‘Heart Eyes Killer’ strikes Seattle, a pair of co-workers pulling overtime on Valentine’s Day are mistaken for a couple by the elusive couple-hunting killer. Now, they must spend the most romantic night of the year running for their lives.
Director: Josh Ruben
Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 90m
20 February
Bird
12-year-old Bailey lives with her single dad Bug and brother Hunter in a squat in North Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time for his kids, and Bailey, who is approaching puberty, seeks attention and adventure elsewhere.
Director: Andrea Arnold
Cast: Nykiya Adams, Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski
Classification: MA
Country: France, UK, USA
Runtime: 119m
Macbeth: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo
David Tennant and Cush Jumbo lead a new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, filmed live at the Donmar Warehouse in London especially for the big screen.
Director: Max Webster
Cast: David Tennant, Cush Jumbo
Classification: E
Country: UK
Runtime: 114m
Noah’s Ark: A Musical Adventure
Vini and Tito – two male mice – want to get on this Ark action, but it has spots reserved only for for one male and one female of each species. So Vini dresses in drag and, à la Some Like It Hot, tries to convince the powers that be that he is a she.
Director: Sérgio Machado, Alois Di Leo
Cast: Rodrigo Santoro, Alice Braga
Classification: G
Country: Brazil/India
Runtime: 96m
The Last Showgirl
When the glittering Las Vegas revue she has headlined for decades announces it will soon close, a glamorous showgirl must reconcile with the decisions she’s made and the community she has built as she plans her next act.
Director: Gia Coppola
Cast: Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Jamie Lee Curtis
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 87m
The Monkey
When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them.
Director: Oz Perkins
Cast: Theo James, Elijah Wood
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: TBD
William Tell
In 14th Century Europe, when the Austrian Empire invades his native Switzerland, William Tell, a peaceful huntsman, finds himself forced to take action as his family and homeland come under threat from the Austrian king and his ruthless warlords.
Director: Nick Hamm
Cast: Claes Bang, Connor Swindells, Golshifteh Farahani
Classification: CTC
Country: Italy/Switzerland/UK
Runtime: 133m
27 February
Dahomey
November 2021. 26 royal treasures of the Kingdom of Dahomey are about to leave Paris to return to their country of origin, the present-day Republic of Benin. Along with thousands of others, these artefacts were plundered by French colonial troops in 1892. But what attitude to adopt to these ancestors’ homecoming in a country that had to forge ahead in their absence? The debate rages among students at the University of Abomey-Calavi.
Director: Mati Diop
Cast: Gildas Adannou, Habib Ahandessi
Classification: TBC
Country: Benin, France, Senegal
Runtime: 68m
Hindi Vindi
Kabir, a 17-year-old teenage boy, is conflicted about his cultural identity and struggles with a language barrier when his Indian grandmother comes to live with him in Sydney. He soon sets out on a mission to learn Hindi and surprise her with a rap song at an inter-college festival.
Director: Ali Sayed
Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Guy Sebastian, Neena Gupta
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 105m
In the Lost Lands
A queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shape-shifting, makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys, a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.
Director: Paul W. S. Anderson
Cast: Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista, Arly Jover
Classification: MA
Country: Germany/Switzerland
Runtime: 101m
Inside
Mel is transferred from a juvenile to an adult jail and is taken under the wing of Mark, Australia’s most hated criminal, and Warren, a soon-to-be-paroled inmate. The parental love triangle that forms between them becomes their doom.
Director: Charles Williams
Cast: Guy Pearce, Cosmo Jarvis
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 104m
The Last Journey
In this documentary, renowned Swedish TV-duo Filip and Fredrik embark on a trip to France, aiming to rekindle the zest for life of Filip’s father.
Director: Fredrick Wikingsson, Filip Hammar
Cast: Fredrick Wikingsson, Filip Hammar
Classification: CTC
Country: Sweden
Runtime: 90m
The Lost Tiger
Adopted by a big, lively and spirited kangaroo family of traveling wrestlers, Teo’s life is pretty great. But when mysterious visions lead him to a faraway land, Teo is forced to rediscover his roots and embark on an epic journey to save his homeland from impending destruction.
Director: Chantelle Murray
Cast: Rhys Darby, Celeste Barber, Nakkiah Lui
Classification: G
Country: Australia
Runtime: 84m
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Investigating judge Iman grapples with paranoia amid political unrest in Tehran. When his gun vanishes, he suspects his wife and daughters, imposing draconian measures that strain family ties as societal rules crumble.
Director: Mohammad Rasoulof
Cast: Misagh Zare, Soheila Golestani
Classification: M
Country: France/Germany/Iran
Runtime: 167m
White Bird: A Wonder Story
After being expelled from Beecher Prep for his treatment of a classmate with a facial deformity, Julian has struggled to fit in at his new school. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother finally reveals her own story of courage of her youth in Nazi-occupied France, where a classmate shelters her from mortal danger.
Director: Marc Forster
Cast: Ariella Glaser, Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 121m
