Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime video: new this week

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (16 July)

Series. It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah.

Starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman. Watch the trailer.

Prime video: recently added

The Chosen: Last Supper Season 5 (13 July)

Series. From triumph to betrayal: Jesus enters Jerusalem acclaimed as king and confronts corrupt temple merchants.

Starring Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac and Elizabeth Tabish

Romcon: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? (13 July)

Documentary. A chilling two-part Amazon Original documentary that exposes the dark side of dating in one of North America’s largest cities.

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (11 July)

Documentary series. On 13 November 2022 – in the still of the night – four University of Idaho students are brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus house in the quiet college town of Moscow, Idaho.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Stacey and Jim Chapin (parents of Ethan Chapin), and Karen and Scott Laramie (parents of Madison Mogan)

Ballard (9 July)

Series. Detective Renée Ballard leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination.

Starring Maggie Q, Titus Welliver, Courtney Taylor and John Carroll Lynch. Watch the trailer.

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crown (8 July)

Documentary. A captivating and nostalgic look at one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s. Packed with never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to their sold-out 2024 World Tour, the members of Simple Plan and a cast of punk-rock superstars recount the highs and lows of the first 25 years of their career.

Featuring Avril Lavigne, Mark Hoppus, Dexter Holland and Noodles.

Heads of State (2 July)

Heads of State. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). In this action-comedy, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and US President Will Derringer have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ ‘special relationship’.

But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary – who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces – they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other.

Starring John Cena , Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Watch the trailer.

Warfare (1 July)

Film (2025). Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, Warfare embeds a audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, and Cosmo Jarvis.

Stay tuned for more on Prime Video later in July 2025, as the streaming service is set to get an array of new blockbusters and TV seasons. One of the major highlights is Better Man, the documentary following the rocky rise of British pop star Robbie Williams, where he’s played by a CGI monkey. It’s much better than it sounds.

