Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, HBO Max, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan and more

Bookish (16 July)

Series. In post-war London, Gabriel Book, a literary enthusiast and bookseller, combines his day job with his favourite hobby – helping solve knotty murder cases. Although happily married to his best friend Trottie, Book is a gay man at a time when homosexuality was illegal. When a new assistant, Jack, arrives at the book shop, it soon becomes clear his appointment wasn’t as random as it at first seems. Created by and starring Mark Gatiss. Watch the trailer.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (19 July)

Two-part documentary. An expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews, the documentary intimately explores the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations.

Netflix: best new shows

Untamed (17 July)

Series. In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain, where nature obeys no rules but its own. Watch the trailer.

Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Lily Santiago.

ABC iview: best new shows

Australian Story: Common Ground – Liz Heggaton and Tim Baker (14 July)

Episode. Liz Heggaton and Tim Baker should never have met. She’s a recently widowed sheep farmer from Western Australia; he’s a surf writer from northern NSW. But a shared traumatic experience has brought them together to highlight the potentially deadly side effects of a widely used treatment for prostate cancer.

This will be available on ABC iview following its air date.

Four Corners: Rage Against the Regime (14 July)

Rage Against the Regime captures the latest chapter in that struggle through the voices of those who have lived it, exiled dissidents, young protesters and women who dared to speak out. This is a story filmed in exile, told by Iranians forced to flee their country. Their testimonies reveal the reality of life under constant surveillance, where a wrong word or a visible strand of hair can lead to arrest, torture, or worse. Watch the trailer.

This will be available on ABC iview following its air date.

Piripenguins Season 1 (14 July)

Series. Living on an iceberg throws up lots of funny situations and challenges for Pancake, Nugget, Brinicle, Looph and Flutter who learn about life, friendship and have fun along the way.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 11 (14 July)

Series. Hosted by Brooke Burke, the season continues the show’s tradition of featuring aspiring magicians performing their best tricks in an attempt to fool the legendary duo, Penn & Teller. If successful, the magician earns a coveted spot performing in Penn & Teller’s Las Vegas show at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (14 July)

Series. After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives (15 July)

Series. As a nature journalist, Dr Ann Jones usually observes wildlife from afar, but not this time… In this series, she gets hands as she joins scientists researching some of the world’s most elusive and sometimes dangerous animals, all in a bid to uncover their secrets.

Back Roads (17 July)

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget. Check out Backroads on ABC iview.

Griff’s Great American South (17 July)

Series. Griff’s Great American South is a rich, surprising, and entertaining journey into the beating heart of the United States – the Deep South. With his trademark wit, warmth and curiosity, Griff Rhys Jones sets out to explore a region that has long fascinated and confounded outsiders, including himself.

Louis Theroux: Law and Disorder in Philadelphia (20 July)

Documentary (2008). The genial, award-winning presenter signs up for his most dangerous assignment as he joins Philadelphia’s police department, patrolling an area that has more than 400 homicides a year, drug dealers on every corner and where carrying a gun is part of everyday life.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure (20 July)

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on her most epic voyage yet as she travels halfway across the globe retracing an ancient spice trail. She’ll journey to five countries, across two continents to find out how spices shaped our modern world.

SBS On Demand: best new shows

Pro Bull Riding USA – Unleash the Beast (15 July)

Sports. At 8:30 pm AEST on Tuesday, 15 July, athletes will be battling it out in the World Finals Eliminations in Fort Worth, Texas. This season, the world’s best riders face off against formidable bulls in iconic American cities, battling for the championship title.

The Casketeers Season 5 (16 July)

Documentary Series. Māori funeral directors Francis and Kaiora Tipene offer a unique insight into Tipene

Funerals, where the taboo of death is addressed with dignity and aroha.

Tribal Season 2 (17 July)

Series. In an effort to protect themselves from media backlash, the Justice Department forms a task force to investigate the largest scandal in the city’s history: a tomb full of murdered Indigenous people. Crime continues to escalate while Sam and Buke try to uncover who’s responsible.

Mad Max (17 July)

Film. In the ravaged near future, a savage motorcycle gang rules the road. Terrorising innocent civilians while tearing up the streets, the ruthless gang laughs in the face of a police force bent on stopping them.

The Sommerdahl Murders Seasons 1-5 (17 July)

Series. In a lovely Danish coastal town, DCI Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) investigates murders with his best friend Detective Flemming Torp (André Babikian) and his wife Marianne (Laura Drasbǽk), a forensic technician. But Dan’s years of devotion to the job have hurt his marriage and Marianne wants a divorce. Each mystery unfolds across two episodes.

Yellow House Afghanistan (17 July)

Documentary. Australian artists and film makers George Gittoes and Hellen Rose, who set up their studios along with an Arts and Film school in Afghanistan in 2010, return to their ‘Yellow House’ under Taliban Rule determined to prove that ‘Where War Falls, Art Wins!’

Legends Of The Fork (17 July)

Series. Buddy Valastro travels the country and visits iconic restaurants to speak with their chefs and taste their cuisine. On the journey visit the corner booth of the Arcade Restaurant in Memphis, where Elvis Presley once devoured fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches, and learn who really invented potato skins.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 (17 July)

Documentary Series. Rick and Marty Lagina, two brothers from Michigan, attempt to solve the mystery of Oak Island, a tree-covered island on the south shore of Nova Scotia that is rumoured to hold one of the greatest treasures of all-time.

Crackers (18 July)

Film. Larceny, sabotage and treachery… Yes, just your average Christmas with the Dredge family. Twelve-year-old Joey Dredge is in trouble… again. Expelled for jumping off the school roof, he’s haunted by the death of his father and hates his mother’s new boyfriend.

The Royals: A History Of Scandals (18 July)

Documentary Series. From medieval to modern times, the British Monarchs have always been at the centre of scandals. Professor Suzannah Lipscomb explores what role the press, parliament and public have played in generating outrage and spreading rumours across the centuries, exploring some royal scandals you might know, but many you won’t.

Great British Cities With Susan Calman (19 July)

Series. Great British Cities with Susan Calman unearths the historical stories of Britain’s great cities – Liverpool, Bath, Cambridge, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow – learning how they were made and the people behind their past.

The Secret Genius of Modern Life Season 3 (19 July)

British mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry uncovers the secrets behind the miraculous

technologies of the modern world, revealing the mind-blowing stories behind their invention.

You can also expect new episodes of the following series: Hoarders, The Big Irish Food Tour, Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen, Toast the Host, Living Black, The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking, Eat Smart: Secrets Of The Glucose Goddess, and Big Backyard Quiz.

Apple TV+: best new shows

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (18 July)

Kids and family series. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love.

Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

Paramount+: best new shows

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (17 July)

Series. The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise are still under the command of Captain Pike as they face the conclusion of Season 2’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilisations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. Watch the trailer.

Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (14 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: Indonesia vs New Zealand/ Group Stage: Japan vs Australia.

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 (16 July)

Series. The Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism. Produced by FX Productions. Watch the trailer.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (16 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: China vs New Zealand

America’s Funniest Home Videos Seasons 13-15 (17 July)

Series. Humorous home videos submitted by viewers.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (18 July)

ESPN. Semi-Final Qualification.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (19 July)

ESPN. Semi-Final.

WNBA: All Star Weekend (19 July)

ESNP. Skills competition.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (20 July)

ESPN. 3rd Place & Final

UFC: UFC 318 (20 July)

ESPN. Holloway vs Poirier 3.

WNBA: All Star Weekend (20 July)

ESPN. All Star Game.

Binge: best new shows

Suits Seasons 1–9 (17 July)

Series. Suits delivers nine slick seasons of legal drama, sharp dialogue and unforgettable characters to Binge. Follow brilliant fraud Mike Ross and closer Harvey Specter as they bend the rules, win big cases and battle office politics. Witty, addictive and stylish, its courtroom TV at its best.

Suits remains a classic for a reason.

AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder: best new shows

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster (17 July) – AMC+

Series. This true-crime docuseries unpacks the 2018 event known in the Furry community as the ‘Furry Zoosadist Leaks,’ which exposed a horrifying conspiracy of animal abuse lurking beneath the Fandom’s playful exterior.

The series follows the pack of dedicated vigilantes who teamed up to bring down the monsters behind the masks. Watch the trailer.

Stan: best new shows

The Institute (14 July)

Series. From the director of Lost and From, and based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, The Institute tells the gripping story of teen prodigy Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who is abducted and wakes up at a mysterious facility filled with children who arrived under similarly sinister circumstances and all of whom possess strange supernatural abilities.

Meanwhile, in a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) is trying to outrun his past. But peace won’t come easily, as Tim’s path is set to collide with Luke’s in a battle far bigger than either could imagine. Watch the trailer.

Sin City Gigolo (20 July)

Docuseries. A GIGOLOS reality TV star’s arrest for murdering a client in 2020 exposed dark truths behind the once-popular Vegas show. This documentary blends series footage with crime investigation, exploring sex work, fame and the impact of reality TV.

BritBox: best new shows

Travel Man Season 3 – 15 July

Series. Each episode, actor and comedian Richard Ayoade spends 48 hours in a different city with a different celebrity, and we get to watch, ponder, laugh …

The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North – 17 July

Series. This visually stunning documentary series gives unprecedented insight and access into the remote wilderness, beauty, and majestic wildlife of the north. Narrated by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, it explores the beauty and fragility of the Arctic Circle – a region undergoing some of the planet’s most extreme climate-driven transformations.

Filmed over two years across locations including Greenland, Svalbard, Canada, and Russia, the series captures the stark realities of a region warming five times faster than the global average.

Prime video: best new shows

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (16 July)

Series. It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah.

Starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman. Watch the trailer.

