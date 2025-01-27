Top new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Prime, SBS, Disney and more

Top new shows this week

Netflix: top new shows

The Recruit – Season 2 (30 Jan)

The Recruit – Season 2. Image: Netflix. Top new shows.

Series. A new graymail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to leak U.S. secrets unless the CIA assists him on a dangerous personal mission.

Starring Noah Centineo, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart and Kristian Bruun.

Watch the trailer.

Stan: top new shows

Tom of Finland (28 Jan)

Film (2017). Filmmaker Dome Karukoski brings to screen the life and work of one of the most influential and celebrated figures of 20th-century gay culture, Touko Valio Laaksonen (Tom of Finland).

All American – Season 7 (30 Jan)

All American returns for Season 7. Image: Stan. Top new shows.

Series. Acting as a new chapter for the vortex, Season 7 follows the crew as they leave college and enter adulthood, figuring out what their legacies are going to be. They’ll attempt to take all they’ve learned in adolescence to settle into their chosen careers and attempt to change the world now they are officially on their own.

Watch the trailer.

AMC+/ Shudder: top new shows

New Life – AMC+ & Shudder (27 Jan)

New Life. Image: AMC+ & Shudder. Top new shows.

Film (2024). A mysterious woman on the run, and the resourceful fixer assigned to bring her in. Their two unique stories inextricably link as the stakes of the pursuit rise to apocalyptic proportions.

Starring Sonya Walger, Hayley Erin and Tony Almendola.

Watch the trailer.

Dark Match – AMC+ & Shudder (31 Jan)

Film (2024). A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying but too good to be true gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader… and their event is now a pay-per-view fight to the death.

Starring WWE superstar Chris Jericho, Sara Canning, Steven Ogg and Michael Ecklund.

BritBox: top new shows

Cause of Death: Inside the Coroner’s Office (28 Jan)

Cause of Death: Inside the Coroner’s Office. Image: BritBox. Top new shows.

Documentary series. Working alongside the Lancashire Police and Preston Royal Hospital, Senior Coroner Dr James Aderley runs a team that work from the moment a body arrives in the mortuary.

Prime Video: top new shows

Elevation (28 Jan)

Film (2024). Set in the post-apocalyptic Rocky Mountains, a single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. Elevation stars Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin and Maddie Hasson.

You’re Cordially Invited (30 Jan)

You’re Cordially Invited. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/Prime Video. Top new shows.

Film (2025). When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters.

The father of the bride (Will Ferrell) and sister of the other bride (Reese Witherspoon) chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.

Starring Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: top new shows

Hard Quiz – Season 10 (29 Jan)

Australia’s favourite acid-tongued know-it-all Tom Gleeson returns with a new collection of experts, buffs, aficionados, and nuts to put through the Hard Quiz ringer.

Optics (29 Jan)

The cast of Optics. Image: ABC. Top new shows.

Comedy series. A death at PR firm Fritz & Randell sees Ian Randall, the fortysomething heir-apparent, pushed aside & the reins handed to two younger female employees. But have these women been set up to fail?

Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: top new shows

The Great Wall with Ash Dykes (28 Jan)

Series. British extreme athlete, Ash Dykes introduces his latest adventure – a monumental journey along the Great Wall of China spanning 21,000km. Having conquered feats like solo crossing of the Gobi Desert and navigating Madagascar’s dense jungle, over two and a half months, he explores China’s National Cultural Park, showcasing the wall’s diverse heritage built over millennia.

Playing Nice (29 Jan)

Playing Nice. Image: SBS On Demand. Top new shows.

Series. Playing Nice is based on the JP Delaney book of the same name. Set against a sweeping Cornish landscape, two couples discover their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up, and face a horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child

Couple Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are thrown into the world of the other couple, Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay). But while they initially agree on a solution, Pete and Maddie soon learn they can’t trust the other couple, and ulterior motives are at play.

As tensions escalate, Pete and Maddie are forced to go to extreme lengths to protect their family.

Watch the trailer.

Wonders Of The Moon With Dara Ó Briain (29 Jan)

Two-part documentary series. Writer, comedian and astronomy enthusiast Dara Ó Briain explores the mysteries and mind-blowing science behind the moon. The moon rules our lives in more ways than you might think. In this series, amateur astronomer Dara Ó Briain meets some of the world’s top lunar experts and meets the scientists and engineers working on the next generation of lunar explorers.

He explores the myths inspired by the moon, the way it influences our tides and tempers, and even meets someone who may one day become Europe’s first moon walker.

Finding Your Roots – Season 10 (30 Jan)

Series. Renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for a new season of Finding Your Roots. Using genealogical detective work and cutting-edge DNA analysis, Gates guides celebrity guests – and three of his loyal viewers – deep into their family trees, revealing surprising stories that transcend borders and illuminating an American root system fortified by its diversity.

We Like Being Naked (31 Jan)

Documentary. Get up close and personal with the people who choose naturism as part of their lifestyle, and discover why they prefer to be clothes free, what they do naked, and how this affects their life in a positive way.

999: The Forgotten Girls Of The Holocaust (1 Feb)

Documentary. This documentary chronicles the untold story of 999 mostly teenage girls betrayed by their government. Told that by volunteering for ‘work’ they would fulfil their patriotic duty, these innocent young women willingly bid their families farewell.

Under the cloak of deceit, they were transported on a one-way ticket to Auschwitz. The few who survived endured more than three years in the death camp. Witness the last living survivors of the First Jewish Transport and learn their story.

Paramount+: top new shows

Watson – Season 1 (27 Jan)

Watson. Image: Paramount+. Top new shows.

Series. A year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watch the trailer.

NCIS: Sydney – Season 2 (31 Jan)

Series. Having only just found their feet, NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher. Starring Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals (31 Jan)

Series. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include: Adam Larson and Steve Meinke

Apple TV+: top new shows

Mythic Quest – Season 4 (29 Jan)

Mythic Quest. Image: Apple TV+. Top new shows.

Series. Back under the same fluorescent office lights, the reunited team at Mythic Quest (the biggest multiplayer game of all time) confronts new challenges among a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more ‘work work’ life balance.

You can expect entertainment with a suitably nerdy hoot.

From creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the comedy ensemble stars alongside McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

And yep, Seasons 1–3 are currently available to stream on Apple TV+, so get off that PS5 or whatever it is you’re playing on and start watching …

Watch the trailer.

Binge: top new shows

90-Day Fiance UK (28 Jan)

Series. Loved-up Brits and their long-distance partners have a limited time to see if it’s the real deal – or if they’ve made a big mistake and should call off the whole thing. Cultures clash and worlds collide as the couples put it all on the line for love.

Double the Money (30 Jan)

Double the Money. Image: South Shore/ Binge. Top new shows.

Hosted by British actor and comedian Sue Perkins, Double the Money challenges pairs of business hopefuls from around the UK to turn £250 into £20k by doubling their money, again and again, using any money-making means they can think of – but without using the same idea twice.

Disney+: top new shows

Paradise (28 Jan)

Paradise. Image: Hulu/Disney+. Top new shows.

Series. In this political drama, a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals sees its tranquility explode when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. Starring Sterling K Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

Watch the trailer.