What’s new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, Disney+, SBS, Binge and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week (25 September to 1 October 2023) in Australia. If you prefer to go to the cinema, you may enjoy our film festival guide instead.

Read: What to stream in September 2023: new shows and films in Australia

Netflix

Love is in the Air (28 September)

Image: Netflix.

A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever. Starring Delta Goodrem.

Read: Love is in the Air on Netflix – need to know

Castlevania: Nocturne (28 September)

A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde (Castlevania) and Clive Bradley (Trapped) and directors Sam Deats & Adam Deats (Castlevania

Prime Video

Gen V. Image: Prime Video.

Gen V (29 September)

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, a new series set at America’s only college for superheroes. These gifted students put their moral boundaries to the test, competing for the university’s top ranking, and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International’s elite superhero team.

Stan

C*A*U*G*H*T (28 September)

After the Australian Minister of Defence texts a ‘secret file’ to the Princess of Behati-Prinsloo, a small island nation, he sends four Australian soldiers into the war-town country on a secret mission to retrieve the file. Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral.

Read: C*A*U*G*H*T review: help, the comedy’s AWOL

Read: C*A*U*G*H*T – need to know

Paramount+

72 Seconds in Rittenhouse Square (26 September)

A three-part series directed by filmmaker Tigre Hill about the fatal stabbing of real estate developer Sean Schellenger by rapper and food delivery worker Michael White in Philadelphia in 2018.

Binge

Love It or List It Australia – Season 5 (27 September)

Homeowners decide whether to renovate their houses or put them up for sale, as they are shown the best of both options in an Australian remake of the popular series.

Disney+

The Kardashians – Season 4 (28 September)

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories.

Shudder

Nightmare (29 September)

Nightmare. Image: Shudder.

Mina and her husband want to have a family – but Mina keeps having nightmares that she and her unborn baby are being hunted by a demon.

SBS On Demand

While the Men Are Away (27 September)

While the Men Are Away. Image: SBS.

The men are off fighting in the second world war and now the women are running the show – specifically, two Women’s Land Army recruits, who leave the city for the countryside and have to deal with race relations, sexual mores and farming.

Chantal – Season 1 (28 September)

Inspector Chantal Vantomme seeks an easier life with her daughter when she takes up a job as coordinator of a small rural police office, but the law of the land doesn’t necessarily hold sway in Loveringem, the Farwest of Flanders.

BritBox

Kate and Koji (28 September)

Image: BritBox.

A working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a neglected seaside town develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking doctor.

Apple TV+

Flora and Son (29 September)

Flora and Son. Image: Apple TV+.

Single mum Flora is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teen son, Max. Her attempts to keep free of trouble lead to a beat-up acoustic guitar, a washed-up LA musician, and a touch of harmony for this frayed family from Dublin.