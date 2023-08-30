C*A*U*G*H*T – need to know

What’s this?
A new Australian comedy–satire. Four Australian soldiers are sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country. Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral, achieving celebrity status on social media.
Who’s in C*A*U*G*H*T?
Sean Penn, Matthew Fox, Bryan Brown, Susan Sarandon, Travis Fimmel, Nisrine Amine, Helen Chebatte, Simon Elrahi.
Who directs C*A*U*G*H*T?
Melbourne-born Kick Gurry (Edge of Tomorrow) is the director, writer and producer, and also stars in the show … busy guy …
Where has this show come from?
C*A*U*G*H*T is a Stan Original Series, produced in Association with Fremantle.
Stan must be stoked with the cast …
Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said the following on fremantle.com:
To have an award-winning international superstar like Sean Penn join a superb cast that includes major Australian and Hollywood actors like Bryan Brown, Bella Heathcote, Fayssal Bazzi and Matthew Fox is a real coup. Helmed by the extraordinary Kick Gurry, C*A*U*G*H*T marks yet another blockbuster addition to our growing slate of locally produced, world-class Stan Originals – with the series promising to poke fun at celebrity culture, while exploring the often outrageous price of fame.Freemantle.com
Executive Producer and actor Sean Penn, meanwhile, said:
Kick’s brand of irreverence is so charged by an enthusiasm for all things considered inappropriate. From ball-sacks, to fame, idiots & intellectuals, and finally to that creepy-crawly continuum of war. C*A*U*G*H*T* captures the comedy that is generally confined to fox holes.freemantle.com
How many episodes will there be of C*A*U*G*H*T?
Six.
Is there a trailer?
Where and when can I watch C*A*U*G*H*T?
C*A*U*G*H*T premieres on Thursday 28 September on Stan, with all six episodes dropping at once.