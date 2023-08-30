News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

C*A*U*G*H*T – need to know

Some vital stats on Stan's new Australian war satire starring Sean Penn, Bryan Brown, Susan Sarandon and Kick Gurry.
30 Aug 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

C*A*U*G*H*T. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

What’s this?

A new Australian comedy–satire. Four Australian soldiers are sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country. Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral, achieving celebrity status on social media.

Who’s in C*A*U*G*H*T?

Sean Penn, Matthew Fox, Bryan Brown, Susan Sarandon, Travis Fimmel, Nisrine Amine, Helen Chebatte, Simon Elrahi.

Who directs C*A*U*G*H*T?

Melbourne-born Kick Gurry (Edge of Tomorrow) is the director, writer and producer, and also stars in the show … busy guy …

Where has this show come from?

C*A*U*G*H*T is a Stan Original Series, produced in Association with Fremantle.

Stan must be stoked with the cast …

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said the following on fremantle.com:

To have an award-winning international superstar like Sean Penn join a superb cast that includes major Australian and Hollywood actors like Bryan Brown, Bella Heathcote, Fayssal Bazzi and Matthew Fox is a real coup. Helmed by the extraordinary Kick Gurry, C*A*U*G*H*T marks yet another blockbuster addition to our growing slate of locally produced, world-class Stan Originals – with the series promising to poke fun at celebrity culture, while exploring the often outrageous price of fame.

Freemantle.com

Executive Producer and actor Sean Penn, meanwhile, said:

Kick’s brand of irreverence is so charged by an enthusiasm for all things considered inappropriate. From ball-sacks, to fame, idiots & intellectuals, and finally to that creepy-crawly continuum of war. C*A*U*G*H*T* captures the comedy that is generally confined to fox holes.

freemantle.com

How many episodes will there be of C*A*U*G*H*T?

Six.

Is there a trailer?

Do say

I’ll be in my fox hole bingeing on all six episodes.

Don’t say

I’m sure there’s no stylistic connection between the way C*A*U*G*H*T and M*A*S*H are written.

Where and when can I watch C*A*U*G*H*T?

C*A*U*G*H*T premieres on Thursday 28 September on Stan, with all six episodes dropping at once.

Read more Cheat Sheets on ScreenHub

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Career Advice Features News Streaming
More
News

The Twelve: Season 2 cast announced

The Twelve has added new cast members to Season 2 of the Binge series.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Only Murders in the Building lovingly parodies the whodunit

Much of the innovation of Only Murders lies in its incorporation of the true crime podcast with the familiar whodunit…

The Conversation
Features

Sydney Opera House has 50 free films you can stream now

Titled 50/50, the Sydney Opera House has unveiled a program of 50 archival films for anyone in Australia to stream.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Love is in the Air on Netflix – need to know

Some vital stats on the Australian film Love is in the Air, starring Delta Goodrem.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

The Lovers on Binge – need to know

Some vital stats about the new romantic comedy set in Belfast before it streams in September.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login