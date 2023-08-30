Love is in the Air on Netflix – need to know

What’s this?

Dana Randall is an ultra-committed pilot for non-profit air service, Fullerton Airways, located in picturesque Far North Queensland. Along with her father Jeff and mechanic BFF Nikki, the small team works together to provide the essential air services the local island communities relies on. When London based ITCM Financial representative William is sent to Fullerton Airways to review the organisation’s financials, Dana welcomes him, aware that they rely heavily on his company’s subsidies. What Dana doesn’t know is that William’s audit is to confirm the business’s financial struggles and to prepare for its closure. As William spends time with Dana and the Island community, his loyalty is torn. He is falling for Dana and the feeling seems mutual … that is, until she accidentally discovers his true purpose.

Who stars in Love is in the Air?

Delta Goodrem (as Dana Randall, a seaplane pilot), Joshua Sasse (No Tomorrow), Roy Billing (Underbelly, Jack Irish), Steph Tisdell (Total Control, Class of ‘07).

Who directs Love is in the Air?

Adrian Powers (Forbidden Ground, A Royal in Paradise).

Who wrote Love is in the Air?

Katharine E. McPhee, Adrian Powers, Caera Bradshaw.

Who produced Love is in the Air?

The film was produced by Brisbane-based company Jaggi Entertainment (formerly The Steve Jaggi Company).

Where was Love is in the Air filmed?

It was shot in Queensland’s Whitsundays, with support from the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland. Production was be based in Airlie Beach.

As Goodrem said on ScreenHub earlier this year:

I feel incredibly fortunate to be shooting here in the Whitsundays. We’ve been made to feel so welcome by the local community. I’m enjoying being back on set, portraying a go-getter like Dana and I’m looking forward to sharing the film with audiences. ScreenHub

Is there a trailer?

Don’t say

‘And I don’t know if I’m being foolish

Don’t know if I’m being wise …’

Do say

‘But it’s something that I must believe in

And it’s there when you call out my name …’

Where and when can I watch Love is in the Air?

Love is in the Air premieres on Netflix on 20 September 2023.