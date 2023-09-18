What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Disney+, iview, SBS, Binge, Stan and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week (18-24 September 2023) in Australia. If you prefer to go to the cinema, you may enjoy our film festival guide instead.

Netflix

Sex Education – Season 4 (21 September)

Image: Netflix.

With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College – but he’s not the only sex therapist on campus.

Love is Blind – Season 5 (22 September)

After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep – and her life takes a turn for the worse.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (22 September)

When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents – and the world.

Cocaine Bear (Netflix)

Image: Netflix.

Chaos and carnage ensue when a 500-pound black bear discovers – and devours – a discarded shipment of illegal narcotics in a national forest.

Prime Video

Neighbours: A New Chapter – Season 1 (premieres on Channel 10 on 18 September and afterwards on Prime Video.)

The legendary Australian soap opera returns … after being cancelled … now with a new lease of life, some returning favourites and some new faces … You couldn’t make it up, even in a soap opera. Will it work? Of course it will. Maybe. Hopefully.

ABC iview

The Whiteley Art Scandal (19 September)

In 2009, car salesman turned art dealer, Steve Nasteski, buys what he believes to be a genuine painting by acclaimed Australian artist Brett Whiteley. But when suspicions are raised about its authenticity, a chain of events leads to a sensational trial in Melbourne. Well-known art dealer Peter Gant and conservator Aman Siddique stand accused of creating and fraudulently bringing to market not one, but three, fake Whiteley paintings. This compelling documentary focuses on the most significant art fraud case in Australian history. The Whiteley Art Scandal promises to unravel a tale that has rocked the Australian art world to its core. ABC unpacks Australia’s biggest art fraud case

The Disposables – Series 1 (22 September)

When 16-year-old refugee Priya’s dad goes missing, Priya and her best friend Obi must navigate a community where they are treated as undesirables in order to find her dad and destroy the creature plaguing their neighbourhood.

Binge

American Horror Story – Season 12 (21 September)

This season is based on author Danielle Rollins’s forthcoming novel Delicate Condition — which follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

Stan

Revealed – Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes (19 September)

Image: Stan.

A Stan Original Documentary about Danielle Laidley’s career as a high-profile football player and coach, and her battles with drug addiction and gender dysphoria. Laidley will launch her autobiography, approach the AFL to put her voice toward inclusivity, strive to rebuild family relationships and work to find her place in the community as an LGBTQIA+ representative.

Robyn Hood (19 September)

Starring Jessye Romeo (Pennyworth), Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova (The Boys) and Ian Matthews (The Hardy Boys), Robyn Hood is a science-fiction drama that follows Robyn Loxley (Romeo) and her anti-authoritarian masked hip-hop band, The Hood.

Fever Pitch: The Battle for Premier League (19 September)

Fever Pitch: The Battle for Premier League goes behind the boardroom doors, into the dressing rooms and onto the super yachts, to explore how English football was dramatically transformed by the global super rich in the noughties.

Disney+

Likes for Sale (22 September)

Likes for Sale. Image: Disney+.

A failed actor turns to eccentric guru Johnny Silva to learn how to become famous, creating an intricate web of lies on social media and winning millions of devotees in the process … but is it all worth it?

Shudder

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (22 September)

Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life.

SBS On Demand

The Change – Season 1 (18 September)

The Change. Image: SBS.

Afraid she is developing dementia, and facing an existential crisis, a 50-year old mother of two from a working-class background comes face to face with the menopause.

Crime – Season 1 (21 September)

Crime. Image: SBS.

Based on the 2008 Irvine Welsh novel of the same name, a lead investigator becomes embroiled in the case of a missing seven-year-old girl.

(On SBS Viceland, with episodes available to stream at SBS On Demand for a limited time after broadcast.

BritBox

Five Daughters (21 September)

A mini-series based on the real-life events surrounding the Ipswich serial murders of 2006 perpetrated by the Suffolk Strangler.