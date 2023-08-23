Neighbours revival on Channel 10 and Prime – cheat sheet

What’s this?

As per Amazon: The continuation of the long-running soap series – about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne – follows the finale in 2022, which was watched by millions of adoring fans […] Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position on the exciting new chapter of Neighbours, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.

Is Executive Producer Jason Herbison pumped?

He is:

All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18 September in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled. Amazon Studios

Who’s in the new Neighbours?

As reported on TV Blackbox:

The series will star Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars. TV Blackbox

Read: Georgie Stone: ‘I hope there’s more empathy for trans people’

Who else is in the new Neighbours?

As reported on New Idea:

Guy Pearce has also confirmed he will be making an ‘appearance or two’ to reprise his role as Mike Young. […] Hollywood’s Mischa Barton is also joining the cast as a guest star, playing Reese, on the reboot. New Idea

How often will it be on?

The show will air on Channel 10 in Australia from Monday to Thursday, weekly, at 4.30pm – so, four 30-minute episodes a week. It will be on again from 6.30pm on 10 Peach and online on 10 Play. It will also be available to stream on Prime Video/ Amazon Freevee.

Is there a trailer?

Will it be shot in the original Ramsay Street?

Yes, which is to say, the outdoor ‘Ramsay Street’ shots will be, as per previously, shot on a residential cul-de-sac called Pin Oak Court in the suburb of Vermont, Melbourne.

Why did the original Neighbours end?

After 37 years, the show was axed in 2022. Its producers Fremantle announced that the UK’s Channel 5 was dropping the soap and that no new broadcaster had been found. Here’s what a spokesperson from Fremantle Media told ABC News at the time:

Everyone at Neighbours has been overwhelmed by the love and support from the audience since the news came out. The show has brought a sunny slice of Australia into the homes of millions of viewers around the world, launching the careers of dozens of household names along way. But as this chapter of Ramsay Street comes to a close, we promise to do everything we can to give the show the send-off it deserves. Australian television classic Neighbours cancelled after failing to find new broadcaster

What was the case for saving it?

As reported on ScreenHub:

While many will say ‘good riddance’ and ‘about time’, if Neighbours does end after 37 years and nearly 9,000 episodes, there has to be some reason it has survived this long and remains so beloved for so many people. Neighbours and the Australian screen industry

Amazon’s Lauren Anderson told Collider shortly after the revival deal was announced last year that:

Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street. With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers. Long-Running Australian Soap ‘Neigbours’ Un-Cancelled

Wait, did they say ‘a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes’?

Yes, you’ll be able to binge-watch the entire show … should only take a few years, assuming you don’t take any breaks for food or the bathroom.

Will Neighbours work as a streaming show (or at all in its new iteration)?

Time will tell. Here’s what The Guardian says:

With slow-moving soaps on broadcast TV, if you miss an episode or even an entire week it is not a big deal – you just catch up with the next one. But on streaming, episodes yet to be watched pile up. It feels weird to jump ahead if every episode is right there. […] Any changes Amazon could make to adapt the show for streaming may upset a delicate relationship the show’s few remaining viewers still have to it. For many of us, Neighbours has been warm-blanket TV: a cultural constant that was always there at the same time on telly every day, a reliable salve in an unpredictable world. Neighbours is returning. But is it going to work?

Do say

I wish someone had compiled the top ten moments from Neighbours in its previous iteration in an article with a headline, like, I dunno, Neighbours: ten top moments as we rack of from Ramsay Street.

Also say

Have you read that great piece by screenwriter Elizabeth Packett: I birthed Toadie from Neighbours and now must say goodbye

Where and when can I watch Neighbours?

Neighbours premieres on Channel 10 on 18 September 2023 and will stream in Australia on Prime Video.

