Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations: new Australian series for Disney+

Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations is the Australian food stylist's second series for Disney+.
1 Jul 2025 11:13
Paul Dalgarno
Streaming

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand has announced the return of Australian food stylist and celebrated author Donna Hay in a new series, Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations.

The four-part Disney+ Australian Original, currently in production and filmed at several Sydney coastal locations, provides, the streamer says, ‘perfectly styled and delicious inspiration for bringing family and friends together.

‘In each episode, Donna brings her signature style, eye for finer details and beautiful subtleties. She shares her passion and expertise in crafting menus filled with elegantly simple, yet irresistibly delicious food to enjoy in great company, and draws styling inspiration from her stunning surroundings.’

The series is directed by Benjamin Jones, and produced by Donna Hay Productions for Disney+, with Donna Hay as host and producer.

Hay said: ‘I’m so excited to be working again with Disney+ and to be creating incredible food, beautiful tablescapes, and magical moments with my family and friends. I can’t wait to share this amazing new series with you all.’

This is the second locally-commissioned series with Donna Hay for Disney+, with Donna Hay Christmas currently streaming.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: ‘We’re thrilled Donna Hay is returning to Disney+ to share her signature style in beautifully curated celebrations.

‘The four-part series is filmed on locations around the iconic Sydney Harbourside and will be a sumptuous feast for the senses and a real treat to enjoy, only on Disney+.’

Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations will stream on Disney+ in 2026, with timing to be announced.

Disney+: streaming July 2025

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (1 July)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special. Image: Disney+.

Special. After a shocking end to Season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES 2, ZOMBIES 3 – Sing-Along versions (2 July)

Films (2018, 2020, 2022). Singalong versions of the films in which students from Zombietown are transferred to a high school in a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions and pep rallies.

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (11 July)

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Image: Disney+.

Film (2025). Zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison are on a summer road trip when it takes an unexpected detour – landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counsellors between the two opposing supernatural factions. Watch the trailer.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (11 July)

Documentary. Celebrating the film that redefined Hollywood, 50 years after its premiere. Featuring Steven Spielberg, JAWS @ 50 charts the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to one of the most iconic films ever made. Watch the trailer.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 (16 July)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17. Image: Disney+.

Series. The Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism. Produced by FX Productions. Watch the trailer.

Washington Black (23 July)

Tom Ellis and Eddie Karanja in Washington Black. Image: Disney+/Lilja Jonsdottir.

Series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this series follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.

Starring Sterling K. Brown, Tom Ellis and Ernest Kingsley Jr.  Watch the trailer.

Discover more Disney+ July 2025 streaming highlights on ScreenHub …

