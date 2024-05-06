What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, SBS, BritBox, Prime, AMC+ and more

Here’s everything new to streaming on Australian providers this week. Looking for our monthly guide? Head over here.

Netflix

The Final: Attack on Wembley (8 May)

Documentary. With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

Barbie (8 May, also on Apple TV+)

Film. When an identity crisis clouds her sunny life, Barbie visits the real world and discovers the challenges of just being a woman — or just being a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Barbie review: this Barbie will bust the block

Bodkin (9 May)

Series. In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Will Forte, and Robyn Cara.

Mother of the Bride (9 May)

Film. In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom’s father is her ex.

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 (10 May)

Anime series. To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus’s crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

Binge

Australia’s Cocaine Crisis (6 May)

The half-hour special focuses on why Australia’s cocaine consumption per capita leads the world and how the so-called ‘party drug’ impacts every level of society.

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14 (7 May)

With more division than ever before, this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

Lawyer X: The Untold Story (7 May)

Peter Stefanovic investigates how a high-achieving barrister, hailing from one of Victoria’s most well-to-do families, became a double agent and police informant.

Shelved – Season 1 (8 May)

A workplace comedy, Shelved follows the staff and patrons in the underfunded Jameson branch of the Metropolitan Public Library as they deal with the community and each other’s eccentricities. Wendy Yarmouth, the branch head, is constantly aiming to provide services for the community despite bureaucracy, underfunding, and a lack of resources. Alongside her eclectic staff, including junior librarian Jacqueline ‘Jaq’ Bedard, librarian Howard Tutt and senior librarian and assistant branch head Bryce deLaurel, who all have differing opinions on their library, Wendy finds a way to give to her community and create a ‘found family.’

Barbie (8 May, also on Netflix)

Film. Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2 (9 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Eden: Untamed Planet – Season 1 (9 May)

BBC series. Travel to the far corners of the planet and discover the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands, all brimming with life. Isolated from the rest of the world, these places have been protected from the most damaging effects of human interference.

George Michael: Portrait Of An Artist (11 May)

A feature film described as ‘by far the most definitive feature documentary’ of George Michael’s amazing life, told candidly by fellow musicians and other friends who loved and respected him.

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (12 May)

The biography of renowned actor Rock Hudson is examined in this relevant investigation of Hollywood and LGBTQ+ identity, from his public ‘ladies’ man’ character to his private life as a gay man.

Disney+

Let It Be (8 May)

Film. Available for the first time in over 50 years, Let It Be is Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original 1970 film about The Beatles, first released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles’ breakup. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jackson’s docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back.

Doctor Who (11 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-travelling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. Starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Apple TV+

Dark Matter (8 May)

Series. Based on the blockbuster book by bestselling author Blake Crouch. This nine-part series follows Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself. Starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson.

Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter. Image: Apple TV+

Hollywood Con Queen (8 May)

Docuseries. A mysterious figure – known as the Con Queen – is impersonating powerful female executives in Hollywood, luring victims with the promise of life-changing career opportunities. A journalist and a private investigator set out to find the culprit behind the scam.

Paramount+

Catfish – Season 9 (7 May)

Series. Taking on new cases, Nēvand Kamie will focus more on the lives of their guests, giving attention to their stories of abuse, disease, racism and more as they find brighter paths forward.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (8 May)

Animated feature. When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS!

Halloween Ends (11 May)

Film (2022). As the sequel to Halloween Kills and the thirteenth instalment in the Halloween Franchise, in Halloween Ends the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax for the final instalment of this trilogy. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

PAW Patrol – Season 10 (11 May)

Series. Join the PAW Patrol team and their tech-savvy captain Ryder, as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

Prime Video

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us (9 May)

Series. Romantic drama based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling novel Save Me, from her award-winning novel trilogy, Maxton Hall. When Ruby unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall private school, the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse. From that point on, the handsome student tries to buy Ruby’s silence. Starring Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Sonja Weißer and Ben Felipe.

Maxton Hall. Image: Prime.

The Goat (9 May)

Series. Fourteen reality superstars – from Bachelorette to Housewives to Survivors and more – move into GOAT Manor to face off in a brand new, hilarious competition show, hosted by Daniel Tosh. They will compete in over 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another’s trust as they battle it out for $200,000. Competitors include Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise), Joe Amabile (The Bachelor franchise, Dancing with the Stars), Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules) and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset).

Clarkson’s Farm – Season 3 (10 May)

Series. The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat facing some seriously daunting challenges. The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

Arthur The King (10 May)

Film (2024). Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro-adventure racer Michael Light and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, Arthur The King follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu and Juliet Rylance.

Stan

Hacks – Season 3 (new episodes 9 May)

Jean Smart in Hacks – Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. The critically acclaimed comedy explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer. Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams. From the creators of Parks and Recreation and starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the Emmy® Award-winning series Hacks return.

Read: Hacks, Season 3 review: savagely funny

High – Season 2 (12 May)

Sun, sea and suspicious substances. How dreams of sunshine and adventure spiralled into a nightmare of drugs, allegations and arrests abroad. This anthology documentary series follows a different shocking case in each season. Season 2 follows a boys’ holiday to Dubai, in which Karl Williams and his friends thought they would be living the dream at glamorous parties. But when the police find a kilo of drugs in Karl’s rental car that he swears isn’t his, he must face a corrupt and severe prison system that turns his life upside down.

Britbox

Call the Midwife – S11 & Christmas Special 2021 (9 May)

It’s 1967, and the nurses are luxuriating in a new sense of security, thanks to their benefactor Matthew Aylward, who develops a friendship with nurse Trixie Franklin as he recovers from the loss of his wife. Starring Jenny Agutter, Laura Main and Linda Bassett.

ABC iview

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli, Episode 5 (7 May)

The comedian’s comedian, Tom Gleeson’s had no other job but standing on a stage making people laugh since his university days. What’s the secret to his incredible work ethic and success? He’ll do anything to land the joke – and he doesn’t care who might be offended.

Virginia Trioli and Tom Gleeson, Creative Types. Image: ABC.

SBS on Demand

Tuesday Club (6 May)

Film. At a dinner party celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband Sten, Karin finds out that he has been unfaithful. She decides to re-evaluate what she wants from life for herself. Directed by Annika Appelin, starring Marie Richardson, Peter Stormare, Ida Engvoll.

Comedy Queen (7 May)

Film. A 13-year-old girl decides to become a stand-up comedian. Despite suffering from immeasurable sorrow, she wants to make everyone laugh, especially her father. Directed by Sanna Lenken, starring Sigrid Johnson, Oscar Toringe, Frida Beckman.

Our Law Season 2 (& NITV, 7 May)

This eight-part docu series continues to break new ground, privy to frontline police operations, squad-car conversations, high stakes decision making and the powerful personal journeys of First Nations police officers and recruits around Australia.

Jarwin Blackman in doco series Our Law – Season 2. Image: SBS NITV.

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window And Disappeared (8 May)

Film. Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Jonas Jonasson, this is the unlikely story of a 100-year-old man who decides it’s not too late to start over. Directed by Felix Herngren, starring Robert Gustafsson, Iwar Wilklander, David Wiberg.

A Piece of My Heart (9 May)

Film. 30-something Isabella visits her hometown to celebrate her dad’s 60th birthday. She feels like a winner until she discovers her friend is engaged to her ex. Directed by Edward Af Sillén, starring Malin Akerman, Christian Hillborg, Marie Richardson.

Helsinki Crimes Season 2 (9 May)

Sergeant Timo Harjunpää and his partner Onerva Nykänen come across some unusual cases. A young man is running a love scam and is in love with his boss. A gang war between youths rages between East Helsinki and Espoo. A man sneaks into homes to lie next to women and couples at night.

Queen of Hearts (10 May)

Film. Anne, a brilliant lawyer, lives what appears to be the picture-perfect life with her husband and twin daughters. When her estranged stepson, Gustav, moves in with them, her escalating desires leads her down a dangerous path that threatens to destroy her world. Directed by May el-Toukhy, starring Trine Dyrholm, Gustav Lindh, Magnus Krepper.

AMC+, Shudder & Acorn

Midsomer Murders – Season 23 (6 May, Acorn TV & AMC+)

DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter endeavor to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of the delightful yet deadly villages of Midsomer County. The duo finds themselves thrust into new weird and wonderful worlds, from doomsday prepping and police retirement villages, to artisan bakeries and drag shows.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 (12 May, AMC+)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. Starring Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian and Delainey Hayles.

Hayu

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14 (6 May)

With more division than ever before, this season will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding. Returning for season 14 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler return as friends.