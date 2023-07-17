What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone. Image: Netflix.

The Deepest Breath (19 July)

A champion freediver and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. This film looks at the thrilling rewards—and inescapable risks—of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 (20 July)

Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.

They Cloned Tyrone (21 July)

John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) star in this comedic conspiracy caper from the writer of Creed II.

Read: Cheat sheet: They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix

Paramount+

Zoe Saldana in Special Ops: Lioness. Image: Paramount+

Special Ops: Lioness (23 July)

Laysla De Oliveira (Locke & Key) and Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy) star in this special ops thriller saga co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone).

Binge

Superpowered: The DC Story. Image: Binge/DC

Superpowered: The DC Story (20 July)

This docuseries takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.

Fifteen-Love (23 July)

Set in the world of elite tennis, the drama portrays Justine Pearce as a one-time rising star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach Glenn Lapthorn to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Apple TV+

Stephen Curry, Davidson College Sophomore, is interviewed after the first round of the 2008 NCAA tournament against Gonzaga University. Image: Apple TV+.

Stephen Curry: Underrated (21 July)

Apple and A24 tell the remarkable coming-of-age story of Stephen Curry—one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in basketball history—and his rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion.

Read: Cheat sheet – Stephen Curry: Underrated on Apple TV+

Disney+

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear S2. Image: Disney+.

Justified: City Primeval (19 July)

Timothy Olyphant returns to Justified for this miniseries, set eight years after his iconic marshal left Kentucky.

The Bear season 2 (19 July)

Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) leads this culinary drama series as a young chef from the fine dining world who comes home to Chicago and joins a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew after a heartbreaking death.

Read: Cheat Sheet: The Bear S2 on Disney+

Shudder

Sharksploitation. Image: Shudder

Sharksploitation (21 July)

This feature-length documentary dives into the sub-genre of sharksploitation films, from Corman’s 1958 She Gods of Shark Reef to the release of Jaws and the subsequent knock-offs.

Read: What to watch in July: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you