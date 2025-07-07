Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Max, ABC, BritBox, Paramount+, Disney+ and more

BritBox: new this week

The Secret Life of Bees – 8 July

The Secret Life of Bees. Image: BritBox. Streaming this week

Series. Delving into the science and cutting-edge research being conducted into bees, this series showcases one of our most highly valued insects and how they play such a significant role in the planet’s ecosystem.

Without bees and other pollinators our food security would be seriously compromised – they are vital to the well-being of the planet.

Presented by Steve Backshall. Watch the trailer.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 – 11 July

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County – of which there have already been 23 seasons’ worth. Try to avoid Midsomer if you’re travelling around the UK.

Starring John Nettles, Jayne Wymark and Barry Jackson.

Apple TV+: streaming this week

Foundation Season 3 (11 July)

Foundation Season 3. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming this week.

Series. Continuing the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Set 152 years after the events of Season 2, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule, whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control. Watch the trailer.

The Wild Ones (11 July)

The Wild Ones. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming this week.

Documentary series. Blending high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation, and featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet.

Together, the trio travels to six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon – capturing rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: streaming this week

Super Duper Bunny League (9 July)

Series. Based on the kids’ comic book series by cartoonist Jamie Smart. The 2D-animated adventure-comedy series centres on a diverse group of bunny friends who work together and use their unique powers to protect their beloved city.

The Smurfs Season 4 (9 July)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier fourth season, promising more adventure and more mischief.

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation Season 3 (10 July)

Series. Tracking the journeys of five young mums as they navigate the challenges of parenthood. Season 3 sees new mums Leonie and Amelia join the show alongside favourites Chloe, Angel and Whitney as they tackle the trials and triumphs of being a teen parent.

Dexter: Resurrection (11 July)

Dexter: Resurrection. Image: Paramount+. Streaming this week.

Series. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), returns for resurrection. He takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. Watch the trailer.

Disney+ & ESPN: streaming this week

CONCACAF: Gold Cup (7 July)

ESPN. Finals.

WNBA (9 July)

ESBN. Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (11 July)

Film (2025). Zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison are on a summer road trip when it takes an unexpected detour – landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counsellors between the two opposing supernatural factions. Watch the trailer.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (11 July)

Documentary. Celebrating the film that redefined Hollywood, 50 years after its premiere. Featuring Steven Spielberg, JAWS @ 50 charts the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to one of the most iconic films ever made. Watch the trailer.

UFC: Fight Night (13 July)

ESPN. Lewis vs Teixeira.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (13 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: Australia vs Philippines.

AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder: streaming this week

Push (11 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film (2025). Haunted by the memory of her late fiancé, Natalie Flores finds herself eight months pregnant and in desperate need of a new start. Determined to regain her sense of self, she moves to America and uses her real estate license to take on a challenging listing.

But she soon discovers her new beginning may be a deadly end when she catches the eye of a sadistic killer (Raúl Castillo) at her open house. Watch the trailer.

Max: streaming this week

Superman Through the Years (8 July)

Documentary. Revisit the legacy of the original superhero before he soars onto the big screen once again. From Christopher Reeve’s legendary portrayal in Superman: The Movie and Superman II, to animated favourites like Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, there’s something for every fan.

Back to the Frontier (10 July)

Reality series. Can three modern families survive life on the frontier? From Wall to Wall, pioneers of immersive, living history programming, comes a bold new series that transports three very different families back in time to the 1880s American prairie.

Leaving behind the comforts of the 21st century, they arrive by wagon train, ready to take on every aspect of frontier life: building homesteads, raising animals, growing crops, and even celebrating like it’s 1889. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new this week

Tour de France 2025 (7 to 13 July – ongoing)

Stages 3–8 (of 21 stages) nightly at 8.30pm. The SBS Cycling commentary team are on the ground in France taking viewers into the very heart of the peloton, bringing a wealth of personal experience, trusted analysis and expert commentary from every stage. Helming the Tour de France race coverage will be Matthew Keenan, Simon Gerrans, Dr Bridie O’Donnell, David McKenzie and Christophe Mallet.

Great Continental Railway Journeys Season 8 (8 July)

Series. The hugely popular Great Continental Railway Journeys returns. Join Michael Portillo as he journeys into Europe, the Balkans, Central Asia and India. As always, he carries his 1936 Bradshaw’s Continental Handbook to deftly illustrate the sweeping and fascinating changes of the past century.

Hoarders Season 16 (8 July)

Series. Compulsive hoarders confront the clutter they have collected in their respective houses and talk about what led them to hoard.

Pitino: Red Storm Rising (8 July)

Documentary series. The St. John’s Red Storm are on a mission to end a 25-year drought without an NCAA Tournament win. Their head coach, Rick Pitino, has much bigger goals. Entering his 50th year of coaching, Pitino is looking to make one more run in a legendary career.

Eat Smart: Secrets Of The Glucose Goddess (9 July)

Biochemist and best-selling author Jessie Inchauspé wants to kickstart a revolution. Her mission: to use the latest science to transform not just what we eat but how and when we eat it, in a bid to radically improve almost every facet of our health.

Homeland Season 4 (11 July)

Homeland. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming this week.

Series. Having finished a deadly mission in Tehran, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is assigned to head an

operation in Islamabad. Grappling with motherhood and the loss of Brody, she is thrust into the centre of

action for her biggest challenge yet.

Starring Claire Danes, Rupert Friend and Mandy Patinkin. Watch the trailer.

Emily: I Am Kam (12 July)

Documentary. Emily: I Am Kam (pronounced karma) is a heartfelt documentary about internationally renowned artist, Emily Kam Kngwarray from the Utopia community in the Northern Territory. The film delves into Emily Kam Kngwarray’s transformative impact on the international contemporary art world and her enduring legacy, providing a rare opportunity to witness her journey and the profound influence of her art and the power of Emily’s work to protect her Country, Alhalker.

ABC iview: new this week

The River Part 2 (7 July)

The River Part 2. Image: ABC iview. Streaming this week.

Documentary. The dramatic conclusion to Australian Story’s two-part account of the extraordinary 24-hour rescue effort to save Lithuanian rafter Valdas Bieliauskas from rapids on Tasmania’s Franklin River.

When emergency services were first alerted that a man had slipped and was trapped up to his chest in fast-running water, they thought it would be a relatively easy job to remove him. But it turned into one of the most complex rescue missions in Tasmania’s history.

7 July, 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Four Corners: Generation Cancer (7 July)

Australians in their 30s and 40s are facing an alarming surge in cancer diagnoses and researchers are scrambling to understand why. From bowel and breast to liver and kidney, aggressive cancers are hitting younger people; they’re often detected late, with devastating outcomes.

This week on Four Corners, Dr Norman Swan investigates what’s behind the change.

7 July, 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Andy’s Global Adventures Season 2 (7 July)

Series. Andy, Jen and Scout travel the world in their hi-tech explorer, embarking on a series of baby animal missions to find out how nature’s newest arrivals thrive and survive in this world.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 (12 July)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2. Image: Helen Williams / Playground Television. Streaming this week on ABC iview.

Series. Three months have passed since the end of Season 1. A trip back home to Glasgow presents James with a dilemma that will mean choosing between the people he loves. As Helen and James navigate their feelings for one another, Siegfried, Tristan, and Mrs Hall are also forced to consider their places in the world, while James must decide between supporting his family or following his heart.

Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Crystal Meth (13 July)

Documentary (2009). Louis Theroux visits Central Valley, California – home to some of the most impoverished rural towns in America, where crystal meth addiction is among the most prolific in the USA. Addiction is laid bare as Louis seeks out the stories and the people behind the drug.

Netflix: new this week

Too Much (10 July)

Too Much. Image: Netflix. Streaming this week.

Series. When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe and Michael Zegan. Watch the trailer.

Katie Taylor Vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (12 July)

Boxing match – live on Netflix 23 July, 10am AEST. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headline a historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden. Presented by Most Valuable Promotions.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (12 July)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Film (2023). Mentor to an idealistic tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow battles between their growing connection and his bottomless ambition.

Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman.

Prime Video: new this week

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crown (8 July)

Documentary. A captivating and nostalgic look at one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s. Packed with never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to their sold-out 2024 World Tour, the members of Simple Plan and a cast of punk-rock superstars recount the highs and lows of the first 25 years of their career.

Featuring Avril Lavigne, Mark Hoppus, Dexter Holland and Noodles.

Ballard (9 July)

Series. Detective Renée Ballard leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination.

Starring Maggie Q, Titus Welliver, Courtney Taylor and John Carroll Lynch. Watch the trailer.

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (11 July)

Documentary series. On 13 November 2022 – in the still of the night – four University of Idaho students are brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus house in the quiet college town of Moscow, Idaho.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Stacey and Jim Chapin (parents of Ethan Chapin), and Karen and Scott Laramie (parents of Madison Mogan)

The Chosen: Last Supper Season 5 (13 July)

Series. From triumph to betrayal: Jesus enters Jerusalem acclaimed as king and confronts corrupt temple merchants.

Starring Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac and Elizabeth Tabish

Romcon: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? (13 July)

Documentary. A chilling two-part Amazon Original documentary that exposes the dark side of dating in one of North America’s largest cities