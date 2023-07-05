What’s this?

Apple and A24 tell the remarkable coming-of-age story of Stephen Curry – one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in basketball history – and his rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion.

What’s the rating?

PG-13 for brief strong language.

Who’s in it?

Stephen Curry and those in his sporting and family orbits.

Who directs?

Peter Nicks (known for The Force, 2017 – producer)

Is there a trailer?

Any trivia?

Here are three Curry stats from Vbet News:

Stephen Curry was born in 1988 in the same hospital as LeBron James in Akron, Ohio.

He has the Fastest jumpshot ever recorded by Sports Science.

Curry once made 77 straight three pointers in practice. Vbet News

What do the critics think?

So far, only good things. The documentary currently has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (with only nine reviews). Here’s what Aaron White said on the Feelin’ Film Podcast:



A heartfelt, honest journey through Steph’s career up to this point & also his decision to finish his college degree, highlighting the triumphs and challenges of both. Crisply shot, wonderfully scored, and brilliantly edited. A standout among sports docs. FF+ Stephen Curry: Underrated/Interview with Director Peter Nicks and Producer & DP Sean Havey

Do say

Would you like me to read you a list of top basketball terms and phrases everyone should know?

Don’t say

Thanks for that – would you like me to read you 30 lawn bowls trivia questions, answers, and fun facts?

Where and when can I watch it?

Stephen Curry: Underrated premieres on Apple TV+ on 21 July.

