Cheat sheet – Stephen Curry: Underrated on Apple TV+

What’s this?
Apple and A24 tell the remarkable coming-of-age story of Stephen Curry – one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in basketball history – and his rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion.
What’s the rating?
PG-13 for brief strong language.
Who’s in it?
Stephen Curry and those in his sporting and family orbits.
Who directs?
Peter Nicks (known for The Force, 2017 – producer)
Is there a trailer?
Any trivia?
Here are three Curry stats from Vbet News:
- Stephen Curry was born in 1988 in the same hospital as LeBron James in Akron, Ohio.
- He has the Fastest jumpshot ever recorded by Sports Science.
- Curry once made 77 straight three pointers in practice.
What do the critics think?
So far, only good things. The documentary currently has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (with only nine reviews). Here’s what Aaron White said on the Feelin’ Film Podcast:
FF+ Stephen Curry: Underrated/Interview with Director Peter Nicks and Producer & DP Sean Havey
A heartfelt, honest journey through Steph’s career up to this point & also his decision to finish his college degree, highlighting the triumphs and challenges of both. Crisply shot, wonderfully scored, and brilliantly edited. A standout among sports docs.
Where and when can I watch it?
Stephen Curry: Underrated premieres on Apple TV+ on 21 July.