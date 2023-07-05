News

 > Features

Cheat sheet – Stephen Curry: Underrated on Apple TV+

Everything you need to know about the new Stephen Curry documentary, in less than 60 seconds.
5 Jul 2023
ScreenHub staff

Stephen Curry, Davidson College Sophomore, is interviewed after the first round of the 2008 NCAA tournament against Gonzaga University. Image: Apple TV+.

Share Icon

What’s this?

Apple and A24 tell the remarkable coming-of-age story of Stephen Curry – one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in basketball history – and his rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion.

What’s the rating?

PG-13 for brief strong language.

Who’s in it?

Stephen Curry and those in his sporting and family orbits.

Read: What to watch in July: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Who directs?

Peter Nicks (known for The Force, 2017 – producer)

Is there a trailer?

Any trivia?

Here are three Curry stats from Vbet News:

  • Stephen Curry was born in 1988 in the same hospital as LeBron James in Akron, Ohio.
  • He has the Fastest jumpshot ever recorded by Sports Science.
  • Curry once made 77 straight three pointers in practice.
Vbet News

What do the critics think?

So far, only good things. The documentary currently has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (with only nine reviews). Here’s what Aaron White said on the Feelin’ Film Podcast:


A heartfelt, honest journey through Steph’s career up to this point & also his decision to finish his college degree, highlighting the triumphs and challenges of both. Crisply shot, wonderfully scored, and brilliantly edited. A standout among sports docs.

FF+ Stephen Curry: Underrated/Interview with Director Peter Nicks and Producer & DP Sean Havey

Do say

Would you like me to read you a list of top basketball terms and phrases everyone should know?

Don’t say

Thanks for that – would you like me to read you 30 lawn bowls trivia questions, answers, and fun facts?

Where and when can I watch it?

Stephen Curry: Underrated premieres on Apple TV+ on 21 July.

Read more cheat sheets on ScreenHub

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login