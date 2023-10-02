What’s new to streaming this week on Binge, Netflix, Stan, BritBox, iview, Paramount+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week (2 to 8 October 2023) in Australia. If you prefer to go to the cinema, you may enjoy our film festival guide instead.

Stan

Navalny (2 Oct)

Documentary about the investigation into the assassination attempt, via poisoning, on the Russian Opposition leader Alexey Navalny in 2020.

Love Triangle – Season 2 (5 Oct)

Love Triangle – Season 2. Image: Stan.

A number of singles are asked to forget what they their perfect partner should look like, and instead choose someone, sight unseen, based on a deeper connection.

Netflix

Beckham (4 Oct)

Beckham. Image: Netflix.

Promising never before-seen-footage, this docuseries follows footballer David Beckham’s rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

Lupin – Part 3 (5 Oct)

As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar – but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

Everything Now (5 Oct)

A new series about Mia, a 16-year-old recovering from an eating disorder who creates a bucket list of teen experiences to make up for lost time.

Fair Play (2023) – (6 Oct)

A film in which an unexpected promotion at a hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

Binge

Our Flag Means Death (5 Oct)

Rhys Darby‘s Stede, The Gentleman Pirate, and Taika Waititi‘s Edward Teach, the legendary Blackbeard, take to the seas again in the hit swashbuckling comedy. Also stars Joel Fry and Vico Ortiz.

Read: Our Flag Means Death nails queer representation

Pearl (2022) – (7 Oct)

Ti West’s film, starring Mia Goth, sees a young woman on the brink of madness chasing stardom in 1918 to escape the cold and lonely reality of her parents’ farm.

Read: Pearl is a gory and glamorous masterpiece

Prime Video

Make Me Scream – Halloween Special (3 Oct)

A one-hour special featuring three celebrity teams playing a game where they have to face scare zones while trying not to scream.

The Fabelmans (5 Oct)

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-bothering film based loosely on his early life and growth as an emerging filmmaker.

Twin Flames (6 Oct)

A series purporting to tell the true story of two women who are seduced by an online couple who profess that we all have a soulmate called a ‘Twin Flame’.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (6 Oct)

This documentary dives headlong into the Twin Flames Universe, a virtual group led from suburban Michigan by YouTube influencers Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

ABC iview

Old People’s Home for Teenagers – Series 2 (3 Oct)

Image: ABC.

Annabel Crabb narrates as a new group of teens and seniors who live in a retirement village join forces for for a feel-good intergenerational experiment.

Australia After War (3 Oct)

From the Great War to modern conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, a look at what happens to soldiers when they come home from battle. Features stories from veterans and their loved ones as well as from war experts.

Last Night of the Proms 2023 (6 Oct)

The famous classical music festival returns, with Marin Alsop and a live audience from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

SBS On Demand

Luke Nguyen’s India – Season 1 (5 Oct)

Luke Nguyen’s India. Image: SBS.

Nguyen travels around Southern India, taking in the sounds, smells, colours and food. On the way, he speaks with local cooks and chefs, experts and others who show him the ropes.

Paramount+

The Really Loud House – Season 1 (4 Oct)

This series follows a 12-year-old boy as he goes on new adventures in the town of Royal Woods with his best friend, while also navigating the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters.

Monster High – Season 1 (4 Oct)

Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon, as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong.

Bargain (5 Oct)

Bargain. Image: Paramount+.

A South Korean dystopian thriller series in which men are lured to a remote hotel under the guise of sexual encounters only to be caught in a trafficking ring where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder.

All of Those Voices (2023) – (5 Oct)

This music documentary examines Louis Tomlinson’s musical journey from One Direction onwards and promises an intimate and unvarnished view of his life and career.

Monster High 2 (2023) – (7 Oct)

This film follows Clawdeen, Draculaura and Frankie as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year – new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and a threat that could change the world forever.

A Really Haunted Loud House (2023) – (7 Oct)

The ‘annual Halloween Spooktacular’ returns in this TV movie. Lincoln and his best friend Clyde skip the Loud family’s Halloween Spooktacular to attend a party hosted by the new cool kid at school, Xander, leaving his sisters to plan the annual event and grandiose neighbourhood performance.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023) – (7 Oct)

In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown in Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to it.

Disney+

The Boogeyman (2023) – (5 Oct)

High-school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. A 2023 horror-thriller from the mind of Stephen King.

Marvel Studios’ Loki – Season 2 (6 Oct)

Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and purpose.

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop (6 Oct)

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop. Image: Disney+ .

A new documentary that delves into the life of pop singer Aaron Carter, who became a mainstay of the early 2000s pop scene but faced problems, culminating in his his untimely death in November 2022.

Shudder

V/H/S/85 (2023) – (6 Oct)

V/H/S/85. Image: Shudder.

The latest instalment in the popular found-footage anthology franchise, V/H/S/85 is ‘an ominous mixtape blending never-before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analogue mashup of the forgotten 80s.

BritBox

Highclere: Behind the Scenes – Season 1 (3 Oct)

A show that promises ‘exclusive access to the real Downton Abbey’ (Highclere Castle), tracing the day-to-day life of Lord and Lady Carnarvon and their staff.

Read: New shows and films streaming in Australia in October 2023