What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Disney+, Prime, Binge, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Sarah Snook in Run Rabbit Run. Image: Netflix.

Delete (28 June)

Who do you want to delete from your life? This thriller series from Thailand takes the question to a fatal degree.

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorised Story of American Gladiators (28 June)

Limited series exploring the success of ’90s competition show American Gladiators – and how it almost ended before it began.

Run Rabbit Run (28 June)

Sarah Snook (Succession) plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behaviour of her young daughter, must challenge her own values.

The Witcher season 3 (29 June)

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts in this fantasy adventure series.

Nimona (30 June)

Film adaptation of ND Stevenson’s beloved fantasy comic about a young shape-shifter who teams up with a mad scientist to thwart their kingdom’s ruler.

Prime Video

Jack Ryan season 4. Image: Prime Video

My Heart is Beating (26 June)

In this South Korean fantasy romance saga, the half-human and half-vampire Seon Woo-hyeol, who was unable to become human due to a one day difference amidst 100 years, starts to live together with Joo In-hae, a woman who has no humane side, and find true warmth.

Jack Ryan season 4 (30 June)

John Krasinski is Jack Ryan, the CIA analyst created by author Tom Clancy, in the final season of the Amazon Original action series.

Binge

Warrior season 3. Image: Binge.

The Stroll (29 June)

The history of New York’s Meatpacking District told from the point of view of transgender sex workers who lived and worked there. They recount the violence, policing, and gentrification that lead to a movement for transgender rights.

Warrior season 3 (29 June)

Set in San Francisco’s Chinatown during the late 19th century, this martial arts series adapts the writings of Bruce Lee to tell the tale of a martial arts prodigy who immigrates from China and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful tongs.

Disney+

FreeKs. Image: Disney+

Wild Life (26 June)

Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo) follow conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting.

FreeKs (28 June)

A member of a band is kicked out for something he didn’t do, leaving him to prove his innocence, in this Argentinian music drama

Apple TV+

Hijack (28 June)

Idris Elba leads this real-time thriller told in seven parts, relaying a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London that gets hijacked. Elba plays an accomplished corporate negotiator who tries using his professional skills to save everyone on board. However, this high-risk strategy could also be his undoing.

DocPlay

Greenhouse by Joost. Image: Documentary Australia.

Greenhouse by Joost (26 June)

Extending a lifetime’s worth of zero-waste activism, visionary designer Joost Bakker devises the Future Food System, a self-sufficient residence that provides shelter, food and energy while reusing any by-products.

Read: Cheat Sheet Greenhouse by Joost on DocPlay

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed (29 June)

Winner of the Golden Lion at Venice 2022, this documentary from Oscar winner Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) is about photographer Nan Goldin’s battle against the notorious big-pharma Sackler family.