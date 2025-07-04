The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature review: spread your wings

Entire generations of young girls grew up with fairy paintings or embroidery on their walls. The picturesque, idyllic world of fantasy art was enrapturing as a child: the idea of living (and flying) free in a world of magic and beauty, surrounded by nature. The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature feels inspired by this sense of whimsy, with artful design work and the arrival of Fairy Sims making this Expansion Pack a blissful experience.

Entering the new town of Innisgreen, you can adventure through a world that feels entirely new, and packed with possibilities. In one part of the land, the Fairy realm resides, comprising the home of the Fairy Council, a magical lake with deep emotions, a tree housing the spirit of the Green Man, and all sorts of other secrets to uncover.

Venturing further, you’ll find a dazzling and glitter-filled Fairy bar, and homes that alternately resemble Hobbit holes or eleven palaces. There’s touches of The Lord of the Rings here, as well as more traditional fantasy art, with each new explorable area touched by clever design and beauty.

One particular new starter home is actually placed within a giant tree, so you can live the fantasy of escaping to live in the woods, all without abandoning the cosy comforts of home. Of course, if the idea of living more freely also strikes your fancy, then The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature gives you the opportunity to live off the land, as well.

To its benefit, this expansion pack isn’t only focussed on Fairies. If you’d prefer a more grounded life, you can spend time in the great outdoors, learning new skills to help you sleep on the ground and forage for food. If you find a particularly tasty item, it contributes to your hunger need. If you find a particularly weird ingredient, it could be the launching point for a new career as an apothecary.

Keeping with the natural theme, Enchanted by Nature lets you spend time researching and making special natural cures and elixirs, smashing up ingredients to help folks in need.

Living in nature is all well and good, but with this pack, you will now get new ailments from being in the outdoors, with those apothecaries coming in handy when you need a quick fix. Notably, as a sweet little nod to The Sims, you can actually find the returning Apothecary Todd in this expansion, ready and waiting to help you with your latest ailment.

On the whole, while these ailments are a smaller feature compared to what else you discover in The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature, they do lend a sense of danger to your travels. You’ll be going about your day, enjoying the scenery, breathing in deeply, and suddenly you’ll have a random fever or weird spots growing on you. Then, it’s a race to find a cure – either by making one yourself, or finding Todd in the wild.

It’s all about the thrill of discovering something new, even if that something is an infectious disease.

Of course, wandering the outdoors also gives a chance to meet a new fairy, and they really are a friendly bunch. When I first moved into Innisgreen, I was immediately greeted by a raft of fairies, bringing all sorts of little treats to my door. I met the leader of the Fairy Council, and was able to inquire about town lore, getting hints about how to become a Fairy myself.

As it turns out, it’s a relatively straightforward process (if you don’t just create a Fairy Sim from scratch). All you need to do is summon Mother Nature, get her blessing, and then dive into the waters of Moondrop Springs. Then, you’re blessed with your very own fairy wings, and set free into a brand new world.

Fairy Sims are a new Occult with their own ability tree and unique needs. They run off emotions, and you’ll need to keep this metre filled to perform magical abilities. Beyond having wings, and a whole array of colourful new costumes to wear, another thing that makes Fairy Sims unique is that they constantly shed Fairy Dust. This is a new magical item that lets you cast spells, including enchantments to bring gnomes to life. Simply shake yourself off, and you’ll gather the magic you need to cause mayhem.

On the upper tiers of the Fairy ability tree, you can also find wilder magic, like the power to age Sims, and powers that manipulate the emotions of other Sims. There’s not a lot of variety here, with Fairy magic being relatively simple, and completely different from Witch magic, but there’s enough spice to make your day a bit more chaotic or peaceful (depending on which road – light or dark – you choose).

While I feel the Fairy life state could have been deeper, with more uses for Fairy magic and more magical items to use, the inclusion of Witches in the game does somewhat limit what’s possible. There’s only so much magic to go around. At the very least, Fairies do win out on the aesthetic stakes, with clever design decisions elevating this Occult, and making them so lovely to play.

Even if you’re limited in what you can do as a Fairy, you’ll be pretty while doing it. Each of the game’s wing designs is beautifully intricate, with a dazzling array of colours. All of the flowery dresses and tops are stylish and wonderful.

When you wander Innisgreen, you can also see all sorts of magical wonders and enchanting sights, with prettiness absolutely everywhere you look.

From magical spiral palaces to mushroom mounds, and an entire area filled with bright pastel homes, every area of this new town is incredibly well-designed. There’s nature everywhere, with trees and flowers dotting the landscape. Peer beyond a grassy hill, and you’ll find a quiet home weaved with grasses and vines. Take a left turn, and you might find a living tree to befriend.

It’s a realm of magic that seems so familiar, for how it adapts and expands on traditional high fantasy. These are the acres you might’ve seen in your dreams, inspired by fairy stories and fables. It’s a storybook come to life, complete with all the fairies you’ve ever wanted to meet.

For the euphoria it inspired in me, this Expansion Pack was transportive.

While it doesn’t feel entirely essential – really, it’s for those who enjoy the supernatural side of the game, or just want a pretty new town to roam in – Innisgreen and everything that comes with it gives Enchanted by Nature such a lovely sense of charm. If you’ve ever dreamed of fairies and meadows, it’s a simple, wonderful delight.

Four stars: ★★★★

The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack

Platform(s): PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mac

Developer: Maxis

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release Date: 11 July 2025