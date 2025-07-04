The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature: Every major new feature

The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack has been a long time coming. Over the years, one of the most-requested features for the game has been the return of the Fairy Occult Sim, particularly given their popularity in The Sims 3. Now, finally, the fairies have arrived, in a major new expansion pack that introduces a vast new, nature-filled neighbourhood, new “Natural Living” skills, Hobbit-like homes, the return of a fan-favourite family from The Sims 2, and much more.

This upcoming expansion pack is one for nature lovers, and those looking for a bright, whimsical escape from the world. If you’re looking to tread green pathways, or to embrace the magic of life as a fairy, you’ll certainly want to visit Innisgreen, and discover everything this new neighbourhood has to offer.

Here’s all the major new features of The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature, and why it’s shaping up to be such a novel, colourful new expansion pack.

What to know about The Sims 4‘s fairies

Image: EA / Maxis

In The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature, you can be born as a Fairy, or be transformed into a Fairy by meeting Mother Nature, and going for a dip in Moondrop Springs. Once you are a Fairy, you’ll have new needs to meet, as well as new magical abilities to earn.

First, the small changes. When you become a fairy, you’ll grow wings. There’s a range of wing types (designs, colours) to choose from, with plenty of unique variations to make your Fairy Sim feel special. You can also dress up in new Fairy fashion, with Enchanted by Nature introducing various petal-like dresses, flowery tops, flower and nature-themed headgear, and various nature-themed accessories.

As a Fairy, you’re an emotion-powered creature. You’ll have a new ‘Emotional Force’ need, and this must be tended throughout your days. You can absorb emotions by attending Fairy house parties, taking place in the new Fairy Home item, or you can absorb emotions directly from other Sims using new interactions.

You’ll also gain access to new abilities as a Fairy, with an ability tree determined by your growth and progress as a Fairy. On the very top of the ability tree, you’ll find magic for transforming other Sims into Fairies, ageing them, or giving them emotional boosts. You’ll also be able to bring Gnomes to life with this expansion, enchanting them for gardening or protection, using the new Fairy Dust collectible.

PlantSims are prominent in Enchanted by Nature

As an added note, The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature does make it easier to transform into a PlantSim. While previously, there were hurdles to overcome, you’ll now gain transformative Forbidden Fruit much easier, via foraging and completing new Fables, aka story quests. For more on this, you’ll need to know about the new location of Innisgreen, and the new Natural Living skill.

The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature introduces Innisgreen

Image: EA / Maxis

The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature introduces Innisgreen, a brand new neighbourhood comprised of three unique areas: a fairy realm, and two nature-filled towns bursting with flowers, greenery, and beauty. The town has been inspired by Celtic mythology, but it’s fair to say there’s also clear inspiration from classic fantasy stories, including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Many of the neighbourhood’s locations resemble Hobbit holes or elven retreats like Rivendell, with woody facades, and creeper plants as decorations. Innisgreen really does look gorgeous.

As you explore the town, you’ll find a range of new, standout locations, including: a used bookstore, a fairy bar, the home of the Fairy Council, the magical Moondrop Springs, a giant Gnome statue, a Glasswood Tree housing a Green Man facsimile, a stand for Apothecary Todd (returning from The Sims), and plenty more besides.

As you roam the town, you’ll meet a range of folks, and be able to discover new Fables. As mentioned, these are story quests that reveal more about the lore of Innisgreen. Typically, they require you to fetch an item or complete a particular activity. As you complete each Fable, you’ll gain reward items, including forgeables like Forbidden Fruit, and eventually you’ll become an expert in town lore.

Dive deeply enough, and you’ll even discover a mysterious, historical war between the Gnomes and the Fairies which laid the groundwork for the establishment of Innisgreen.

The Summerdream family are back

Notably, Innisgreen is also home to the iconic Summerdream family, who first appeared in The Sims 2. This family is heavily inspired by the works of Shakespeare, specifically A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and they’ve all got their own little dramas in The Sims 4.

New skills: Natural Living and Naturopathy

Image: EA / Maxis

The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature introduces an array of new skills, traits, and activities. For traits, you can now obtain a Plant Lover trait which lets you interact with plants and compliment them. You can also gain the Mystical trait, which lets you earn occult skills faster, and perform new interactions with other Sims.

For aspirations, there are two major new ones: Nature Nomad and Fairy Stories. Nature Nomad lets you embrace the new Natural Living skill, which allows you to live off the earth. The Fairy Stories aspiration lets you become a Fairy, and embrace either a dark or light path by building your abilities.

A new Balance system will help you monitor these changes. You can be in balance or imbalanced with nature, impacting mood, skills, and other progress.

Briefly, on the Natural Living skill – this lets you live out in nature. You can forage for food or collectibles to eat. You can use the bathroom in nature. You can also select a spot on the ground to sleep. If you’re somebody who likes to explore widely, and you’re tired of having to constantly return home between jaunts, you can now take a break in any neighbourhood, and tend to your needs more naturally.

The second major new skill learned in The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature is Naturopathy. This lets you cure new Ailments by researching and developing Elixirs. You’ll be able to purchase an Apothecary Table in build-buy mode, and use this to come up with all sorts of cures. Notably, you will need to actually gather the ingredients to make these cures, which is where Foraging comes in handy.

Foraging is a new skill that lets you grab all sorts of items from the ground. This includes food and collectibles, as well as ingredients needed for Elixirs. You will come across all sorts of new Ailments in The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature, so it’s worth taking the time to perfect your Naturopathy skills.

New Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature build and buy items

Image: EA / Maxis

Alongside the Apothecary Table, The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature introduces a massive array of new nature-themed items for build-buy mode. That includes various woody and flower-themed furniture, including a glowing bar back, new forest canopy beds, cottage-style roofs for homes, new fences draped in vines, and new fairy tale home features (woody doors, windows, plant decorations, wreathes, and curtains).

There’s also new fairy beds and cots, a dresser shaped like an acorn, a new dollhouse that Fairy Sims can play in (by shrinking down to tiny size), a handful of new Gnomes, Fairy Homes where parties can take place, toadstool chairs, toadstools that can grow on walls, a Nature Press that can be used to create new flower decorations, leaves and vines that cling to walls, a tree stump toilet, a new fireplace, a nature-themed living room and dining room set, a stone shower, a stone bathtub, new mirrors, and more.

With these items, you’ll be able to create your perfect, cosy home, complete with a storybook aesthetic and whimsical vibes.

All of these features and more arrive in The Sims 4 when the Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack launches on 10 July 2025. Stay tuned for more on this upcoming arrival.