What to watch this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week (14-20 August 2023) in Australia. If you prefer to go to the cinema, you may enjoy our film festival guide instead.

Netflix

Mask Girl. Image: Netflix.

Depp V Heard (16 August)

The story of the tumultuous defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard.

The Chosen One (16 August)

A twelve-year-old living in Baja California Sur discovers he has Jesus-like powers in this fantasy drama series.

Mask Girl (11 August)

An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night – until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.

Apple TV+

One-of-a-Kind Marcie. Image: Apple TV+.

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (18 August)

Quiet, kindhearted introvert Marcie has lots of brilliant ideas to help her friends achieve goals and solve problems. But when the world takes notice and the spotlight lands on her, sharing those ideas becomes a challenge.

Prime Video

Harlan Coben’s Shelter. Image: Prime Video.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter (18 August)

Adaptation of Harlan Coben’s bestselling mystery novel telling the story of Mickey Bolitar and his new life with a mum in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey.

Binge

Telemarketers: Miniseries. Image: Binge.

Telemarketers: Miniseries (14 August)

Chronicles the darkly comedic, unexpected 20-year journey of two office buddies, who stumble upon the murky truth behind the work they’ve been doing at a seedy New Jersey call centre.

Disney+

Miguel Wants to Fight. Image: Disney+.

Miguel Wants to Fight (16 August)

A teenager believes all his problems and insecurities will be solved if he gets into a fight in this high-school comedy.

Shudder

Bad Things. Image: Shudder.

Bad Things (18 August)

A weekend getaway for a few girlfriends at a snowy hotel becomes a psychological tailspin and bloody nightmare.