The Lovers on Binge – need to know

Some vital stats about the new romantic comedy set in Belfast before it streams in September.
30 Aug 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

What’s this?

The series follows Janet, a bad-tempered, hilarious, Belfast supermarket worker who doesn’t seem to care about anything much, including her life, and Seamus, a handsome, self-centred, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend. So when Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world (literally over the wall and into her backyard) they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other …

Who’s in The Lovers?

Roisin Gallagher (as Janet) and Johnny Flynn (as Seamus). It also stars also stars Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Holding) and Alice Eve (Belgravia, Star Trek Into Darkness).

Who directs?

Justin Martin.

Who wrote the show?

David Ireland.

How many episodes are there in The Lovers?

Six.

Is there a trailer?

Do say

‘I wanna be your lover …’

Don’t say

Two lovers in love passed me by and …

Where and when can I watch The Lovers?

The Lovers premieres on Binge on 7 September.

Read more Cheat Sheets on ScreenHub

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

