The Lovers on Binge – need to know

What’s this?

The series follows Janet, a bad-tempered, hilarious, Belfast supermarket worker who doesn’t seem to care about anything much, including her life, and Seamus, a handsome, self-centred, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend. So when Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world (literally over the wall and into her backyard) they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other …

Who’s in The Lovers?

Roisin Gallagher (as Janet) and Johnny Flynn (as Seamus). It also stars also stars Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Holding) and Alice Eve (Belgravia, Star Trek Into Darkness).

Who directs?

Justin Martin.

Who wrote the show?

David Ireland.

How many episodes are there in The Lovers?

Six.

Is there a trailer?

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Do say

‘I wanna be your lover …’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Don’t say

‘Two lovers in love passed me by and …‘

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Where and when can I watch The Lovers?

The Lovers premieres on Binge on 7 September.

Read more Cheat Sheets on ScreenHub