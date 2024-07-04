Australian Film Festivals: July to September 2024

There are at least 14 Australian Film Festivals taking place over the July to September quarter in 2024 – and that’s not counting all the micro festivals that pop up in hyper-local bars and screening rooms throughout the year!

Major festivals like the Melbourne International Film Festival, Revelation Perth International Film Festival, the Scandinavian Film Festival, CineFestOz, Darwin International Film Festival and the Italian Film Festival take place this quarter.

There’s also an abundance of local and niche film festivals, such as the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival, the Top Dog Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Rug up, grab a ticket or a pass, and get out there to see some films!

All Australian film festivals taking place in June, July and September 2024:*

*if you host a notable film festival in Australia during this quarter and you don’t see it on the list, please send us your press release and festival program guide for editorial consideration .

Sydney, Melbourne: 5 June-3 July

-The latest and greatest Japanese films, from Japan and by Japanese directors.

Melbourne: 1-31 July

-Documentaries from Australia and the world

Perth: 3-14 July

-Independent films, both local and from all over the world.

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: 17 July-14 August

-The best films from Scandinavia (Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland).

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: 25 July-14 September

-Feature films and shorts from Taiwan and by Taiwanese directors.

Melbourne: 8-25 August

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Melbourne: 15-25 August

-The best of Indian cinema.

Merimbula, NSW: 17 August

-Showcases stories told by regional and remote filmmakers from around Australia.

Australia: 20-31 August

-Films about and related to our canine companions, man’s best friend: the dog.

Margaret River (WA): 31 August-8 September

-The latest and greatest Australian films.

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually August/September

-The latest and greatest Korean films, from Korea and by Korean directors.

Sydney: 12-15 September

-A not-for-profit festival that screens underrepresented features, documentaries and shorts.

Darwin: 12-22 September

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed dates, usually around this quarter

-The best of Italian cinema, from Italy and by Italian directors.