Australian Film Festivals: July to September 2024

Welcome to winter! We've gathered the deets on 14 major and minor film festivals happening in Australia this quarter.
4 Jul 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
All Screen

There are at least 14 Australian Film Festivals taking place over the July to September quarter in 2024 – and that’s not counting all the micro festivals that pop up in hyper-local bars and screening rooms throughout the year!

Major festivals like the Melbourne International Film Festival, Revelation Perth International Film Festival, the Scandinavian Film Festival, CineFestOz, Darwin International Film Festival and the Italian Film Festival take place this quarter.

There’s also an abundance of local and niche film festivals, such as the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival, the Top Dog Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Rug up, grab a ticket or a pass, and get out there to see some films!

All Australian film festivals taking place in June, July and September 2024:*

*if you host a notable film festival in Australia during this quarter and you don’t see it on the list, please send us your press release and festival program guide for editorial consideration.

Read: Three best films to stream this week – and where to find them

Japanese Film Festival (JFFA)

SydneyMelbourne: 5 June-3 July

-The latest and greatest Japanese films, from Japan and by Japanese directors.

Melbourne Documentary Film Festival

Melbourne: 1-31 July

-Documentaries from Australia and the world

Revelation Perth International Film Festival

Perth: 3-14 July

-Independent films, both local and from all over the world.

Scandinavian Film Festival

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: 17 July-14 August

-The best films from Scandinavia (Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland).

Taiwan Film Festival in Australia

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: 25 July-14 September

-Feature films and shorts from Taiwan and by Taiwanese directors.

Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF)

Melbourne: 8-25 August

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)

Melbourne: 15-25 August

-The best of Indian cinema.

Far South Film Festival

Merimbula, NSW: 17 August

-Showcases stories told by regional and remote filmmakers from around Australia.

Top Dog Film Festival

Australia: 20-31 August

-Films about and related to our canine companions, man’s best friend: the dog.

CinefestOZ Film Festival

Margaret River (WA): 31 August-8 September

-The latest and greatest Australian films.

Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA)

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually August/September

-The latest and greatest Korean films, from Korea and by Korean directors.

Sydney Underground Film Festival (SUFF)

Sydney: 12-15 September

-A not-for-profit festival that screens underrepresented features, documentaries and shorts.

Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF)

Darwin: 12-22 September

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

St. Ali Italian Film Festival

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed dates, usually around this quarter

-The best of Italian cinema, from Italy and by Italian directors.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

