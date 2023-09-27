Australian cinema release & film festival guide for October 2023

In Cinemas

Moscow Mission

5 October

Chinese action drama set in 1993 and based on a real historical event, where a series of violent armed robberies occurred on the K3/4 international train connecting Beijing and Moscow, the only land communication line between China and Europe back then.

Shayda

5 October

A young Iranian mother and her six-year-old daughter find refuge in an Australian women’s shelter during the two weeks of Iranian New Year. Directed by Noora Niasari.

Shayda is a powerful debut from Iranian-Australian writer/director Noora Niasari

Sick of Myself

5 October

Signe and Thomas are in an unhealthy, competitive relationship that takes a vicious turn when Thomas suddenly breaks through as a contemporary artist. In response, Signe makes a desperate attempt to regain her status by creating a new persona hell-bent on attracting attention and sympathy.

The Exorcist: Believer

5 October

David Gordon Green (2018’s Halloween) directs this sequel to the 1973 film about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her.

The Expend4bles

5 October

Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa (Ong Bak) and Iko Uwais (The Raid) join Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables as the team square up against an arms dealer who commands the might of a massive private army.

Three Chords and The Truth

5 October

A terminally ill, self-destructive woman who missed her shot at music stardom discovers a new set of rewards when she starts teaching a teenager how to play guitar in this Australian drama.

NT Live: A Little Life

6 October

National Theatre production following four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude.

Thank you for Coming

6 October

Kanika Kapoor is going to turn thirty-three. And she can barely see the cake underneath the forest of candles her friends have got for her. Not so much because she’s hurtling towards the nightmarish figure of 35. But more because she’s still single.And also has no prospects on the horizon…

Australia’s Open

12 October

Relive the most thrilling moments of Australia’s beloved tennis tournament in this chronicle of its ascent to top-seed status on the global stage.

Slant

12 October

Darkly comic thriller set in Melbourne 1999, following a career-crazed journalist who dredges up the sordid secrets of an infamous socialite after her mysterious disappearance.

The Crime is Mine

12 October

In 1930s Paris, Madeleine, a pretty, young, penniless and talentless actress, is accused of murdering a famous producer. Helped by her best friend Pauline, a young unemployed lawyer, she is acquitted on the grounds of self-defense. A new life of fame and success begins, until the truth comes out.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

13 October

The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen with a cinematic view of Taylor Swift’s history-making tour. Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023

14 October

A live recorded performance of the 2023 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

A Royal in Paradise

17 October

Fairytale rom-com follows Olivia (Rhiannon Fish, Occupation), recently dumped and struggling with writer’s block, who takes a tropical holiday and meets a handsome fellow traveller (Mitchell Bourke, The Heights) who’s secretly a prince. Directed and co-written by Love Is in the Air helmer Adrian Powers.

A Very Good Girl

19 October

After a heartless firing triggers a chain of unfortunate events, Philo plots revenge against a retail mogul, in this drama from the Philippines.

Disconnect Me

19 October

In this real-life experiment, Alex disconnects from his smartphone and social media for 30 days. How will this impact his life both personally and professionally? In the grand scheme of things, how does this affect you?

Killers of the Flower Moon

19 October

Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro in this historical crime drama about the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Dumb Money

26 October

Emmy nominees Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Vincent D’Onofrio and Sebastian Stan star in this financial meltdown drama from the director of I, Tonya, based on the Wall Street chaos after GameStop’s stock skyrocketed due to Reddit.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

26 October

Based on the wildly popular horror game series, this film adaptation follows a troubled security guard who begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realises the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Mercy Road

26 October

The director of Chappaquiddick tells the story of a flawed everyman who commits a crime. He soon learns how far he is willing to go to save his child. Stars Luke Bracey (The November Man), Susie Porter (Wentworth) and Emmy nominee Toby Jones.

Monolith

26 October

A headstrong journalist’s investigative podcast uncovers a strange artefact, an alien conspiracy, and the lies at the heart of her own story.

Scarygirl

26 October

As her world is shrouded in darkness, a young girl must overcome her fears and travel to a mysterious city of light, save her father from a dangerous scientist and prevent the destruction of her planet.

Tizian: The Empire of Colour

28 October

Extraordinary master of colour and brilliant entrepreneur of himself, innovative both in a painting’s composition and in how to sell it, Tiziano Vecellio becomes the official painter of the Serenissima, utmost artist sought after by the richest and most influential Courts in Europe.

Read: What’s new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, Disney+, SBS, Binge and more

Film Festivals

Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Online: 27 September-11 October.

Modern Czech and Slovak live-action features and animated films.

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra: 5 October – 5 November.

The best in film from Ireland and in the Irish language.

Read: Irish Film Festival Australia launches 2023 program

Gympie, QLD: 6-8 October

International short films, Q&A’s and masterclasses in the heart of Gympie.

Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane: 12-22 October.

New films that fall under the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, dark drama and black comedy.

Sydney: 15-22 October.

One jam-packed week where innovation, music, screen, tech, and gaming converge for unexpected discoveries.

Read: SXSW Sydney screen festival line-up

Byron Bay, NSW: 20-29 October.

Major international and local features, documentaries and more.

Read: Miriam Margolyes named Byron Bay Film Festival judge

Adelaide: 14 October.

Over a dozen short films from local, national and international filmmakers.

Adelaide: 18-29 October.

Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth: 23 Oct-6 December.

The latest Jewish films, made by and for people with Jewish heritage.

Brisbane: 26 October-5 November.

Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.