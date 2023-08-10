SXSW Sydney screen festival line-up

With October fast approaching, that means SXSW Sydney is just around the corner. SXSW Sydney is the world premiere southern hemisphere branch of the renowned SXSW (South by Southwest) festival that originated in Texas, US.

Taking place from 15-22 October, the inaugural SXSW Sydney will comprise over a thousand events, speakers and music acts, and best of all, a robust film festival.

Along with an exciting line-up of movies, the film and TV festival includes an XR showcase, conference sessions, activations, parties and meet-ups, plus red carpet premieres at the ICC’s Darling Harbour Theatre and cinemas across inner Sydney. For screen industry folk there’ll also be exclusive mentoring sessions and the Minimart – a SXSW Sydney-flavoured screen market for investors, buyers, producers, creatives and industry.

Read: Lucy McKendrick, Fuck Me, Richard: ‘Vulnerability can make us desperate’

Key screen brands including Prime Video and Seven will also be participating in the festival.

Representatives of SXSW Sydney say that the festival aims to embrace the current democratisation of screen storytelling and moving-image creativity. Traditional screen venues and future-focused technology and platforms will both be adopted.

Let’s take a look at the screen festival line-up:

Films showing at SXSW Sydney

Anita (US), about Rolling Stones muse Anita Pallenberg.

(US), about Rolling Stones muse Anita Pallenberg. Cypher (US), a fictional pseudo-music documentary about the artist Tierra Whack .

(US), a fictional pseudo-music documentary about the artist Tierra Whack . Gagaland (Canada), a rags-to-riches, boy-meets-girl story, set against a viral Chinese dance craze flooding streets and social media feeds.

(Canada), a rags-to-riches, boy-meets-girl story, set against a viral Chinese dance craze flooding streets and social media feeds. Jamojaya (US), Indonesian rap star Brian Imanuel (Rich Brian) stars as an up-and-coming musician.

(US), Indonesian rap star Brian Imanuel (Rich Brian) stars as an up-and-coming musician. Plastic (Japan), in which teenagers Juna and Ibuki set out to find the psychedelic rock band Exne Kedy.

(Japan), in which teenagers Juna and Ibuki set out to find the psychedelic rock band Exne Kedy. Knit’s Island (France), ‘DayZ’ is survivalist fiction in the form of a video game and Knit’s Island documents some of the 963 hours the directors spent in the game in an at times unsettling blurring of the real and the virtual.

(France), ‘DayZ’ is survivalist fiction in the form of a video game and Knit’s Island documents some of the 963 hours the directors spent in the game in an at times unsettling blurring of the real and the virtual. The Last Year of Darkness (US/Canada), bass-heavy and neon-coloured portrait of alternative Chinese youth.

(US/Canada), bass-heavy and neon-coloured portrait of alternative Chinese youth. You’ll Never Find Me (Australia), a lonely mobile home resident has an unexpected visitor on the night of a relentless thunderstorm.

(Australia), a lonely mobile home resident has an unexpected visitor on the night of a relentless thunderstorm. Tokyo Uber Blues (Japan), an in-debt graduate film student turns to Uber driving to make ends meet.

Read: SXSW Sydney: first look at screen highlights

Key panels and speakers

The panels that have so far been announced for SXSW Sydney include: the next generation of Blak storytellers, when music videos meet AI, brain-computer interfaces, the future of lab-grown meat, ethical living with robots, where NFTs are really at now, trademarking ideas in a rapidly changing world, the future of love and more.

Speakers at the event include:

Alana Hicks (director on The PM’s Daughter)

Alison Hurbert-Burns (Executive Director of Binge)

Amy Webb (CEO of the Future Today Institute)

Bec Smith (producer of Animal Kingdom)

Brooke Boney (presenter on Nine’s Today)

Bruna Papandrea (producer of The Dry)

Charles Rivkin (Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association)

Kyas Hepworth (Head of Screen NSW)

Larissa Behrendt (director of You Can Go Now)

Joff Bush (composer on Bluey)

Jub Clerc (writer/director of Sweet As)

Kodie Bedford (writer on Mystery Road)

Leah Purcell (producer, writer, director and star of The Drover’s Wife)

Lenore Taylor (Editor of The Guardian Australia)

Marc Fennell (producer on The Kingdom)

Osher Günsberg (host of The Bachelor Australia)

Paul Tollett (co-founder of Coachella)

Que Minh Luu (Director of Content ANZ at Netflix)

Sung-eun Youn (Korean film critic)

Tan France (presenter on Queer Eye)

Yoomin Hailey Yang (CEO/ Executive Producer at WOW POINT)

SXSW Sydney takes place from 15-22 October. You can sign up for updates at the SXSW Sydney website.