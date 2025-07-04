Monster Pictures Studios: new Australian screen house for horror

Australian distribution and production company Monster Pictures has announced the launch of Monster Pictures Studios.

The venture is described as a ‘full-service studio business’, designed to fast-track the production of premium horror and genre films. The new studio promises support across the full filmmaking pipeline – from development and financing, to production and international distribution.

It’s backed by a rolling development fund and launched in partnership with the UK’s Head Gear Films and Australian outfit White Hot Productions – and there’s already a number of films in production.

First on the slate is Seven Snipers, an action-thriller from director Sandra Sciberras (The Dust Walker), starring Radha Mitchell, Tim Roth, Ioan Gruffudd and Ryan Kwanten. Scripted by Andrew O’Keefe, the story follows a retired sniper living on a remote Australian ranch, who must reunite her deadly team to protect her daughter from a vengeful warlord. Shot near Ipswich in late 2024, the feature was launched at the 2025 Cannes market and has already secured multiple international sales, according to Deadline.

The studio has six additional titles in active development, including new projects from Greg McLean (Wolf Creek), Sean Byrne (Dangerous Animals, The Loved Ones), and Matt Day, who is writing his feature directorial debut. Acclaimed producer Kristian Moliere (The Babadook) is also attached to upcoming projects.

This next evolution for Monster Pictures marks the culmination of two years’ work by a founding group comprising Grant Hardie (Monster Pictures), Phil Hunt (Head Gear Films), Ian Kirk (White Hot Productions), and longtime collaborators Loretta and Robert Kindness of Monster Pictures/Monster Fest.

Speaking to IF Magazine, Hardie said the studio is targeting films in the $4–7 million range, with a focus on internationally viable, high-concept genre films that can be delivered within realistic budget constraints.

‘The films have to be achievable within a realistic budget,’ he said. ‘Horror and genre movies in the lower-budget spectrum tend to rely on conventions like limited locations and a small cast, so we’re looking for projects that are scalable, achievable – and elevated.’

Hardie’s passion for genre filmmaking stretches back over two decades. He earned his first producer credit on Neil Foley’s 1999 satire Bigger Than Tina, and later founded Monster Pictures Distribution in 2010. In 2011, he launched Monster Fest, a genre film festival that has since expanded nationally via Event Cinemas.

Now, with Monster Pictures Studios, Hardie says the goal is simple: support and champion Australian filmmakers.

‘I’ve been working on this model for a few years now,’ he said. ‘I’m just really here as a passionate supporter of Australian cinema. I’m just waiting to help filmmakers make films. That’s what it’s all about.’

The development fund means filmmakers don’t need to have a full draft to start discussions – but clarity of vision is essential:

‘If you can’t pitch a project in a really concise and clear way, that probably means your idea isn’t as fully formed as it should be,’ Hardie said. ‘Think about the market, what’s working right now, and whether you can make the film on the budget that will be available. We’re looking for strong, character-driven ideas.’

Monster Pictures Studios joins a growing wave of Australian genre initiatives aiming to boost the global visibility of local horror, sci-fi and thriller storytelling.

Learn more about Monster Pictures Studios at the Monster Pictures website.