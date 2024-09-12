The Franchise, Binge: Iannucci and Mendes’ new comedy series – first look

What is The Franchise?

The Franchise is a the highly anticipated new comedy series from executive producers Sam Mendes (1917, The End) and the acclaimed Scottish satirist Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It, In the Loop, Veep).

The half-hour eight-part comedy series follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie who are fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The Franchise shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question – how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story.

Who’s in it?

The cast includes Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein and Isaac Powell. Recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl.

ScreenHub: First look at Jason Reitman’s film about the birth of TV comedy Saturday Night Live

Who’s the director?

Sam Mendes, the UK theatre and film director of films like American Beauty, Revolutionary Road and Bond Films Skyfall and Spectre, as well as upcoming films about the four members of The Beatles.

Who wrote The Franchise?

Jon Brown (Succession, Veep), Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes are credited as creators and writers, with Keith Akushie and Marina Hyde as additional writers.

Who’s the showrunner?

Jon Brown.

When and where was The Franchise filmed?

A UK and US production, the pilot for The Franchise was completed in the US before July 14, 2023, with filming suspended until the conclusion of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The three-month production of the first season commenced in February 2024.

Who are the producers?

Executive producers are Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis. The pilot was directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jon Brown, who serves as showrunner.

Why are we excited about it?

Flagging superhero franchises are inherently funny and tragic; we’ve always wondered what it’s like to work on a turkey – do you know it’s a failure while you’re making it, and how do you bring your best professional self to work with that sinking feeling? Also, Armando Iannucci has impeccable comedy credentials and we loved his fast-talking BBC political spoof The Thick of It, and the incredible Veep.

What does Iannucci know about comic books and superhero franchises?

A lot. He wrote a Daredevil comic book for Marvel Comics Anniversary Special which was published in Marvel Age #1000.

How many episodes?

Eight.

Show me the trailer for The Franchise

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

When and where can we watch it?

The Franchise premieres in Australia on Monday 7 October on Binge, available on Hubbl, and Thursday 10 October at 8.30pm on FOX8, and available On Demand.