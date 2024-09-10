News

Saturday Night: trailer for Jason Reitman film released

Jason Reitman's film about the birth of iconic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live is hotly anticipated by comedy fans.
10 Sep 2024 11:38
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Film

Saturday Night. Image: Sony.

The trailer has been released for Saturday Night, the new film based on the chaotic birth of the iconic, influential and long-running TV sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Directed by Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Juno) who co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan, Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live at 11.30pm on October 11, 1975.

The film’s stars include Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Matthew Rhys as George Carlin, Nicholas Braun as Jim Henson and Willem Dafoe as David Tebet.

Also starring are Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Ella Hunt, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kaia Gerber, Tommy Dewey, J.K. Simmons, Jon Batiste and Naomi McPherson.

As reported by Variety, the film premiered to a packed house at the Telluride Film Festival on 1 September, with critics praising its superb ensemble cast, sizzling script and craftsmanship. Early buzz has meant the film, which was previously scheduled to release wide on Oct. 11, 2024, is now getting a three-step platform release and will first land exclusively in LA, New York and Toronto on 27 September, followed by a limited US release on 4 October and wider US release on 11 October.

Originally titled NBC Saturday Night, the show’s premiere was hosted by George Carlin and introduced the now famous format of comedy sketches, frequently parodying contemporary American politics and culture, performed by a large cast of regulars and newcomers, with the celebrity guest host delivering a monologue. Saturday Night Live is now in its fiftieth season.

Saturday Night will be released in Australian cinemas through Sony on 31 October 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz is Screen Content Lead at Screenhub. She is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema and was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates'. Rochelle has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, is out with Midnight Sun on October 1, 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

