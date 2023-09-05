News

Talk To Me is A24’s top horror release at North American box office

Australian-made film Talk To Me is now A24's highest grossing horror release in North America.
5 Sep 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me. Image: A24.

In another triumph for Australian-made cinema, Talk To Me – the possession flick by Adelaidians Danny and Michael Philippou – has become A24’s most lucrative horror release in North America, raking in an impressive $44.6 million according to sources cited in ScreenDaily.

The inventive film about teens communing with the spirit world via a mummified hand has evidently captivated audiences worldwide since its debut at Sundance earlier this year. In the USA, its total cumulative revenue was $44,575,942. On Australian screens it took in a grand total of $2,213,280.

Read: Talk to Me review: an Australian horror to possess you

While showing at 1,075 cinemas in the USA, it added $1.8m over the Friday to Sunday portion and $2.2m over the recent four-day holiday weekend, which means it ranks tenth place in the North American box office overall.

The North American revenue of Talk To Me now eclipses the previous record held by Ari Aster’s 2018 film Hereditary, which garnered $44.1 million.

Talk To Me also recorded the best holdover of its top 10 position, after dropping only 22.9% in its sixth weekend.

Read: From RackaRacka to Talk To Me: Michael and Danny Philippou stay humble

With a sequel already in the works, it’s safe to say that twin brothers Danny and Michael Phillipou are going to very busy over the coming years. The success of Talk To Me hopefully means that we’ll get more Australian original films funded and distributed robustly, too.

Stay tuned for more news on the sequel to Talk To Me.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

