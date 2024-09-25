Stan: the 5 best films to stream right now

Here are our five top picks of the best movies recently added to the Australian streaming service Stan.

Elvis (2022)

From his rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom, rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley maintains a complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, over the course of 20 years. Central to Presley’s journey and happiness is one of the most influential people in his life – Priscilla.

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks

Classification: M

Country: Australia/USA

Runtime: 159m

What the critics said: Elvis has a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus reads: ‘The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler’s outstanding lead performance.’

What we said: Reviewer Anthony Morris gave Elvis 4 stars: ‘What’s lacking is any real perspective on any of this. Luhrmann might want to be talking about Elvis the legend, but he doesn’t have much of anything to actually say about the nature of that legend.’

The Teacher’s Lounge (2023)

When one of her students is suspected of theft, teacher Carla Nowak decides to get to the bottom of the matter. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to break her.

Director: İlker Çatak

Cast: Leonie Benesch, Eva Löbau

Classification: M

Country: Germany

Runtime: 98m

What the critics said: The Teacher’s Lounge has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus reads: ‘A smart and provocative modern parable with the heart of a thriller, The Teachers’ Lounge brilliantly uses its setting as the backdrop for a look at how quickly even tight-knit communities can be destabilised.’

The Batman (2022)

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 177m

What the critics said: The Batman has an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus reads: ‘A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight’s bleakest – and most thrillingly ambitious – live-action outings.’

What we said: Reviewer Stephen Russell gave The Batman 4 stars: ‘Pattinson would seem, at first, an unusual pick, having studiously avoided such fare since moving on from the vampire slash fiction in favour of a highly esteemed indie route also favoured by sometime co-star Kristen Stewart. But there’s something about his prone to brooding visage that just works as a Bruce Wayne who seems more alone than ever in his dusty mansion, barely on talking terms with Andy Serkis’ cockney butler Alfred Pennyworth. Not since Keaton’s similarly surprising pick has an actor so perfectly encapsulated both sides of the Bat, understanding that both Bruce and the Dark Knight wear masks.’

Welcome to Norway (2016)

Norwegian comedy/drama. A couple decide to turn their ski resort into a home for refugees in the remote cold mountains of Norway. They are thrown for a loop when 50 refugees arrive.

Director: Rune Denstad Langlo

Cast: Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Olivier Mukuta

Classification: CTC

Country: Norway

Runtime: 90m

What the critics said: Welcome to Norway has a 3.2 average star rating on Letterboxd.

Walking Out (2017)

A city teen travels to Montana to go hunting with his estranged father, only for the strained trip to become a battle for survival when they find a grizzly bear.

Director: Alex Smith, Andrew J Smith.

Cast: Matt Bomer, Josh Wiggins, Bill Pullman

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 96m

What the critics said: Walking Out has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus reads: ‘Beautifully filmed and powerfully acted, Walking Out effectively balances tense father-son drama against an affecting wilderness survival story.’

You can stream any of the above films right now on Stan.