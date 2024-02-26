Stan: new shows streaming this week

New this week

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (26 Feb)

New series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before?

BMF – Season 3 (1 March)

Inspired by true events, BMF is the story of how two brothers rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to a drug and money laundering empire known as the Black Mafia Family. The new season sees guest stars join the growing list of high-profile musicians and celebrities, including Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones, musician and actress Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey.

Megamind Rules! – Season 1 (2 March)

Animated series following Megamind and his life post his fame as a new superhero of Metro City. Stars Keith Ferguson and Laura Post.

Added recently

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World (10 Feb)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World returns for a highly anticipated second season. RuPaul invites the crème de la crème of Drag Racers from across the globe, including Australia’s Hannah Conda, to compete alongside the Drag Race UK queens for the coveted title of Queen of the Mother Tucking World.

Three Women (16 Feb)

Three Women. Image: Stan.

New series adapted from the internationally best-selling book of the same name by author and show creator Lisa Taddeo. An intimate and haunting portrayal of female desire that finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Starring Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion), Betty Gilpin (Gaslit) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin), the series follows Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, who persuades three spectacular ‘ordinary’ women to tell her their stories. Her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

The Wallabies (22 Feb)

Immerse yourself in the world of Australia’s national rugby team, following their journey from the day Eddie Jones returned as coach in January 2023 to the Rugby World Cup final in October. Told through the eyes of a core group of Wallabies, the series will give fans unprecedented access, bringing raw and emotional insight into the highs and lows of professional sport.