Stan: new shows streaming October 2024

Stan: new this month

1 October

Joan

Joan. Image: Stan.

Series. Based on a true story, Joan brings to life an exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s. A fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties, Joan is deeply scarred and vulnerable, yet fiercely devoted to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly. Trapped in a disastrous marriage with violent criminal Gary, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter when Gary goes on the run, becoming a masterful jewel thief, adopting new identities and transforms into one of Britain’s most successful diamond thieves. Starring Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane. Watch the trailer.

2 October

This is Going to Hurt – Season 1

Series. Set in a hospital birthing ward, this show delivers a bracing depiction of life as a junior doctor and the toll that takes on family life. Starring Ben Wishaw and Ambika Mod.

8 October

The Wedding Singer

Film (1998). A singer and a waitress are engaged to the wrong people … but what if they found each other. Comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

12 October

The Matrix Resurrections

Film (2021). The return to the world – or worlds – of The Matrix, where the white rabbit needs to be followed once more. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

15 October

Charlie’s Angels

Film (2000). Three detectives with a mysterious boss have to retrieve stolen voice-ID software, using only their martial arts, tech skills and sex appeal. Starring Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.

16 October

The Diplomat (UK) – Season 1

Series. In this six-parter, The six-part series, two Barcelona Consul colleagues strive to protect British nationals who find themselves in trouble in the Catalan city. Starring Sophie Rundle and Steven Cree.

17 October

Thou Shalt Not Steal

Though Shalt Not Steal. Image: Stan.

Series. Robyn, a delinquent searching for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge. Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way. Hot on their heels are Maxine, a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert, a fraudulent preacher. Starring Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Miranda Otto and Noah Taylor. Watch the trailer.

19 October

New Leash on Life – Season 1

Series. Dog expert Laura V and comedian Joel Creasey join forces to rescue dogs and pair them with families seeking pets.

24 October

Dead & Buried

Series. When out shopping with her son, a woman bumps into the man responsible for killing her brother 20 years ago. Unaware until then that the killer been released from prison and is living in the same town, the woman discovers the successful career and family life he has forged for himself since his early release. Starring Annabel Scholey and Colin Morgan.

27 October

Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax

Series. Featuring exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged hate crime on actor Jussie Smollett, this docuseries chronicles the behind the scenes manoeuvring and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations.

31 October

Poltergeist

Film (2015). Apparitions in a haunted house take a family’s youngest daughter captive – and they need to rescue her. Starring Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt and Kennedi Clements.