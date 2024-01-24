Stan: new shows streaming February 2024

Don’t know what to watch but have a Stan account? Here’s your guide to the best new shows coming to the platform in Australia this month.

5 Feb

Drag Race España All Stars

This new series is the first international version of Drag Race to receive its own All Stars. Fan-favourite, fierce and fabulous queens return to the runway for super-sized challenges that will push them to their limits. These Spanish queens will do whatever it takes to snatch the crown and win their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame as the queen to rule all queens.

8 Feb

The Other Mrs Jordan

A documentary series that tells the astonishing true tale of William Allen Jordan – bigamist, fraudster, father and conman. As told by Mary, his children, key figures and other victims, this series unravels the complex web of ‘other Mrs Jordans’, and follows the real-time manhunt led by retired US Marshal Tex Lindsey, to track down the shady figure who left so much pain and confusion in his wake across the globe.

10 Feb

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World returns for a highly anticipated second season. RuPaul invites the crème de la crème of Drag Racers from across the globe, including Australia’s Hannah Conda, to compete alongside the Drag Race UK queens for the coveted title of Queen of the Mother Tucking World.

16 Feb

Three Women

Three Women. Image: Stan.

New series adapted from the internationally best-selling book of the same name by author and show creator Lisa Taddeo. An intimate and haunting portrayal of female desire that finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Starring Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion), Betty Gilpin (Gaslit) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin), the series follows Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, who persuades three spectacular ‘ordinary’ women to tell her their stories. Her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

22 Feb

The Wallabies

Immerse yourself in the world of Australia’s national rugby team, following their journey from the day Eddie Jones returned as coach in January 2023 to the Rugby World Cup final in October. Told through the eyes of a core group of Wallabies, the series will give fans unprecedented access, bringing raw and emotional insight into the highs and lows of professional sport.

26 Feb

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

New series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before?