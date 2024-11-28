Stan: new shows & films streaming December 2024

Stan: new in December

2 Dec

Earth Abides

Earth Abides. Image: Stan. Streaming December 2024.

Series. Featuring Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes, Earth Abides is based on George R Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name. When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilisation slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction.

4 Dec

CMA Country Christmas

Live special. Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the 15th annual CMA Country Christmas will ring in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances.

7 Dec

Ben Hur

Film (2016). A Jewish prince finds himself accused of treason, falsely, by his adopted brother, and goes back to his homeland to seek revenge. Starring Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell and Rodrigo Santoro.

9 Dec

Universal Basic Guys

Series. Created by brothers Adam and Craig Malamut, Universal Basic Guys follows two brothers who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program, allowing them to use their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

10 Dec

Mandy

Film (2018). A couple living in a forest have their lives shattered by a hippy cult, sending the man into a rampage of vengeance. Starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache.

11 Dec

Born to Spy – Season 1

Series. A couple of bored siblings long for adventure, and get it in spades when their parents mysteriously disappear. Starring Hannah Kim and Ocean Lim.

12 Dec

Death Wish

Film (2018). A trauma surgeon goes from being a long-time lifesaver to a man hellbent on vigilante justice following an attack on his family. Starring Bruce Willis and Elisabeth Shue.

14 Dec

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming December 2024 on Stan.

Film (2023). When he says the magic word – Shazam! – teenager Billy Batson becomes an adult superhero. Starring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel.

15 Dec

Man On Wire

Film (2008). Documentary charting fanmed tightrope artist Philippe Petit’s illegal high-wire routine between New York City’s World Trade Center’s twin towers in 1974. Starring Philippe Petit.

17 Dec

A Fistful of Dollars

Film (1964). A gunslinger sets two rival families at loggerheads in a town filled with greed, pride and revenge. Starring Clint Eastwood and Marianne Koch. Also streaming on 17 Dec: For a Few Dollars More and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

18 Dec

Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming December 2024 on Stan.

Film (2023). The reunion of two sisters takes a turn for the worse with the arrival of flesh-possessing demons. Starring Mirabai Pease and Richard Crouchley.

19 Dec

Significant Others – Season 1

Series. A woman vanishes in the wake of destruction. Putting the pieces back together is going to tear her family apart, or rebuild them anew. Starring Rachael Blake and Alison Bell.

21 Dec

Interstellar

Film (2014). When the world becomes uninhabitable, an ex-NASA pilot and farmer is given the task of flying a spacecraft alongside a team of researchers to find a new liveable planet.

23 Dec

Next Goal Wins

Next Goal Wins. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming December 2024 on Stan.

Film (2023). Following the story of the famously bad American Samoa football team, who lost a professional soccer match in 2001 by 31-0. Starring Michael Fassbender and Oscar Knightley.

25 Dec

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Film (2012). Bilbo Baggins sets out to the Lonely Mountain with a spirited group of dwarves to reclaim their mountain home and the gold within it from the dragon Smaug. Starring Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen. Also streaming on 25 Dec: The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

26 Dec

Bump – Season 5

Image: Stan. Streaming December 2024.

Series. The fifth and final season of the hit comedy-drama series, in what Stan calls a ‘Christmas tradition for Australian households’.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, and produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond, the popular series focuses on a contemporary, complicated and very diverse Sydney family that includes characters from Chile, Columbia and Argentina – as well as a matriarch (Karvan) who pursues midlife same-sex attraction. Read more …

Watch the trailer.

28 Dec

300

Film (2006). King Leonidas and 300 Spartans fight against Xerxes and his massive Persian army in the ancient battle of Thermopylae. Starring Gerard Butler and Lena Headey.