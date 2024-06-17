Stan: new shows and films streaming this week

For more highlights from Stan see what’s streaming this month.

New to Stan

Hotel Cocaine (New episodes Mondays from 17 June)

Series. Follows Roman Compte (Danny Pino), a Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, in the glamorous epicentre of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. At the centre of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfil his own American Dream.

Exposure (20 June)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Australian drama series. Photographer Jacs Gould (Alice Englert) returns to her hometown of Port Kembla after the death of her friend to discover the hidden secrets of their relationship and the truth behind the tragedy. She throws herself out as bait, beginning an investigation that becomes an obsessive, impulsive pursuit. Also stars Essie Davis, Mia Artemis and Thomas Weatherall.

Read: First look at Exposure on Stan

Added recently

Revealed: Otto by Otto (16 June)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Documentary. Inspired to make an intimate family portrait, Gracie Otto directs this feature-length Stan Original Documentary about her father, Barry Otto, whose career in Australian theatre, film and television has spanned more than 50 years. Featuring interviews with Barry’s collaborators, the film takes audiences on a journey through Australia’s theatre industry in the 70s and 80s.

Read: Otto by Otto, Stan review: deeply personal

Power Book II: Ghost – the final season (7 June)

Series. From Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the final season of Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

Lost Boys and Fairies (4 June)

Series. The tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption. ​ The series charts Gabriel’s journey of self-discovery as he grapples with memories of his childhood, attempting to repair his relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself. Stars Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee.

Trailblazers (4 June)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A documentary featuring legends of Australian women’s football and current Matildas stars including inaugural captain Julie Dolan, Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter and more, showcasing the incredible journey and rise of women’s football and the team’s journey to success. ​

Read: Trailblazers review: Matildas doco satisfies in snack size