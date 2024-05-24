Stan: new shows and films streaming June 2024

News

From Exposure to Revealed: Otto by Otto, your guide to the best shows and films to stream on Stan this month.
24 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Stan Otto by Otto.

Revealed: Otto by Otto. Barry Otto with Cate Blanchett and Jason Clarke performing ‘The Tempest’ in 1995. Photo: Heidrun Löhr. Stan.

Wondering what to watch on Stan this month? Here are the highlights of new shows and films to stream in June.

1 June

Wild Winter

Docu-series. From the Polar North to the South Pole, landscapes that at first glance look uninhabitable are in fact home to many incredible animal species. These animals not only survive, but in many cases thrive, in these inhospitable sub-zero climates.

3 June

Billy the Kid – Season 2

>

Western series. An epic romantic adventure based on the life of Billy the Kid, also known as William H. Bonney — from his humble Irish roots and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. In season two, Billy gets caught in a murderous conflict driven by money, greed and corruption.

4 June

Lost Boys and Fairies

Series. The tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption. ​ The series charts Gabriel’s journey of self-discovery as he grapples with memories of his childhood, attempting to repair his relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself. Stars Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee.

Trailblazers

​Documentary featuring legends of Australian women’s football and current Matildas stars including inaugural captain Julie Dolan, Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter and more, showcasing the incredible journey and rise of women’s football and the team’s journey to success. ​

June 7

Power Book II: Ghost – the final season

Series. From Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the final season of Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

16 June

Revealed: Otto by Otto

>

Documentary. Inspired to make an intimate family portrait, Gracie Otto directs this feature-length Stan Original Documentary about her father, Barry Otto, whose career in Australian theatre, film and television has spanned more than 50 years. Featuring interviews with Barry’s collaborators, the film takes audiences on a journey through Australia’s theatre industry in the 70s and 80s.

Read: First look at Barry Otto doco by daughter Gracie Otto

17 June

Hotel Cocaine (New episodes Mondays)

Series. Follows Roman Compte (Danny Pino), a Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, in the glamorous epicentre of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. At the centre of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfil his own American Dream.

20 June

Exposure

>

Australian Stan Original drama series. Photographer Jacs Gould (Alice Englert) returns to her hometown of Port Kembla after the death of her friend to discover the hidden secrets of their relationship and the truth behind the tragedy. She throws herself out as bait, beginning an investigation that becomes an obsessive, impulsive pursuit. Also stars Essie Davis, Mia Artemis and Thomas Weatherall.

Read: First look at Exposure on Stan

26 June

All Aussie Adventures – Seasons 1 – 3 + Feature

Comedy series. Winner of the prestigious Ocker Award for services to khaki shorts, Russell Coight took us on a unique blend of over-the-top, off-road, outback, in-your-face Aussie Adventures. Starring Glenn Robbins.

Note: New titles may be added over time as Stan releases their monthly schedules.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

