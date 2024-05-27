Stan: new shows and films streaming this week

We Are Lady Parts – Season 2 (31 May)

Series. The award-winning and critically acclaimed We Are Lady Parts returns. Season two sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatening their delicate status quo. But as the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and questioning whether ‘making it big’ is really what they want.

Wild Winter (1 June)

Docu-series. From the Polar North to the South Pole, landscapes that at first glance look uninhabitable are in fact home to many incredible animal species. These animals not only survive, but in many cases thrive, in these inhospitable sub-zero climates. Wild Winter examines the incredible adaptations, predatory behaviours, survival instincts, and breeding habits of the unique animals that call these spectacular locations home.

Added recently to Stan

Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof (26 May)

Documentary. Led by an all-female creative team, written and directed by Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe and produced by Cody Greenwood, Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof follows Renee Gracie, the first Australian woman to compete full-time in Supercars in fourteen years, as she attempts to re-enter V8 racing since retiring from the sport in 2017. Using Renee’s individual experiences, the documentary is a story about exploitation, empowerment and resilience.

Gaga Chromatica Ball (26 May)

Film. Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. Gaga Chromatical Ball delivers breathtaking live performances of some of Gaga’s biggest and most cherished hits, including Stupid Love, Bad Romance, Just Dance, Poker Face, Shallow, Rain On Me, and more. The film delivers huge show-stopping moments and intimate piano numbers, complete with heart-stopping choreography, intense pyrotechnics and an array of iconic outfit changes as only Gaga does.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9 (18 May)

The one to rule them all. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns for season 9. Fan favourite fierce and fabulous queens return to the runway for super-sized challenges that will push them to their limits. These queens will do whatever it takes to snatch the crown and win their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame as the queen to rule all queens.

