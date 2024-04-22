Stan: new shows streaming May 2024

Your guide to the best new shows coming to Stan in Australia this month.

2 May

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. adapted from the best-selling novel by New Zealand author Heather Morris, the Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a poignant drama of love in the darkest of places. The series follows Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew who is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. Starring Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.

3 May

Hacks – Season 3

Hacks Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. The critically acclaimed comedy explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer. Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams. From the creators of Parks and Recreation and starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the Emmy® Award-winning series Hacks return.

More: Hacks: Stan drops new trailer for Season 3

12 May

High – Season 2

Sun, sea and suspicious substances. How dreams of sunshine and adventure spiralled into a nightmare of drugs, allegations and arrests abroad. This anthology documentary series follows a different shocking case in each season. Season 2 follows a boys’ holiday to Dubai, in which Karl Williams and his friends thought they would be living the dream at glamorous parties. But when the police find a kilo of drugs in Karl’s rental car that he swears isn’t his, he must face a corrupt and severe prison system that turns his life upside down.

15 May

Little Bird

Series. Little Bird follows the life of Bezhig Little Bird, a victim of the Sixties Scoop in Saskatchewan wherein First Nations children were abducted and placed in foster homes before being put up for adoption by white families. Told in parallel timelines, the series contrasts Bezhig’s childhood with her engagement party – only this time as Esther Rosenblum, a woman in her 20s on the cusp of life, and suddenly wracked with repressed memories. Starring Darla Contois and Lisa Edelstein

18 May

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9

The one to rule them all. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns for season 9. Fan favourite fierce and fabulous queens return to the runway for super-sized challenges that will push them to their limits. These queens will do whatever it takes to snatch the crown and win their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame as the queen to rule all queens.

More: RuPaul’s Drag Race: best seasons, where to start, where to stream

23 May

Insomnia

Based on Sarah Pinborough’s sleep deprivation thriller novel of the same name, Insomnia follows a successful career woman Emma Averill, who fears she is losing her mind after suffering from sleep deprivation two weeks before turning 40. Her mother, who had a similar experience at the same age, suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her 40th birthday. But even as she relives the experience of her mother, Averill believes other forces may be at work. Only by investigating the truth of her painful past, can she find the answers to her present

Series.

26 May

Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof

Led by an all-female creative team, written and directed by Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe and produced by Cody Greenwood, the Stan Original Documentary Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof follows Renee Gracie, the first Australian woman to compete full-time in Supercars in fourteen years, as she attempts to re-enter V8 racing since retiring from the sport in 2017. Using Renee’s individual experiences, the documentary is a story about exploitation, empowerment and resilience.

31 May

We Are Lady Parts – Season 2

The award-winning and critically acclaimed We Are Lady Parts returns. Season two sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatening their delicate status quo. But as the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and questioning whether ‘making it big’ is really what they want …