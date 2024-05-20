Stan: new films and shows streaming this week

Insomnia (23 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Based on Sarah Pinborough’s sleep deprivation thriller novel of the same name, Insomnia follows a successful career woman Emma Averill, who fears she is losing her mind after suffering from sleep deprivation two weeks before turning 40. Her mother, who had a similar experience at the same age, suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her 40th birthday. But even as she relives the experience of her mother, Averill believes other forces may be at work. Only by investigating the truth of her painful past, can she find the answers to her present.

Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof (26 May)

Documentary. Led by an all-female creative team, written and directed by Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe and produced by Cody Greenwood, the Stan Original Documentary Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof follows Renee Gracie, the first Australian woman to compete full-time in Supercars in fourteen years, as she attempts to re-enter V8 racing since retiring from the sport in 2017. Using Renee’s individual experiences, the documentary is a story about exploitation, empowerment and resilience.

Gaga Chromatica Ball

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Concert film. Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. Gaga Chromatical Ball delivers breathtaking live performances of some of Gaga’s biggest and most cherished hits, including Stupid Love, Bad Romance, Just Dance, Poker Face, Shallow, Rain On Me, and more. The film delivers huge show-stopping moments and intimate piano numbers, complete with heart-stopping choreography, intense pyrotechnics and an array of iconic outfit changes as only Gaga does.

Recently added to Stan

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9 (18 May)

Reality series. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns for season 9. Fan favourite fierce and fabulous queens return to the runway for super-sized challenges that will push them to their limits. These queens will do whatever it takes to snatch the crown and win their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame as the queen to rule all queens.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9. Image: Stan

Little Bird (15 May)

Series. Little Bird follows the life of Bezhig Little Bird, a victim of the Sixties Scoop in Saskatchewan wherein First Nations children were abducted and placed in foster homes before being put up for adoption by white families. Told in parallel timelines, the series contrasts Bezhig’s childhood with her engagement party – only this time as Esther Rosenblum, a woman in her 20s on the cusp of life, and suddenly wracked with repressed memories. Starring Darla Contois and Lisa Edelstein.

Little Bird. Image: Stan.

High – Season 2

This anthology documentary series follows a different shocking case in each season. Season 2 follows a boys’ holiday to Dubai, in which Karl Williams and his friends thought they would be living the dream at glamorous parties. But when the police find a kilo of drugs in Karl’s rental car that he swears isn’t his, he must face a corrupt and severe prison system that turns his life upside down.

Read: Review of Hacks Season 3: savagely funny

Hacks – Season 3

Series. The critically acclaimed comedy explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer. Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams. From the creators of Parks and Recreation and starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the Emmy Award-winning series Hacks return.