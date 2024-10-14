SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution (15 Oct)

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution. Image: SBS On Demand.

Documentary series. It’s the new millennium and music is facing an existential threat: illegal piracy. Marc Fennell uncovers the bizarre story of the Aussie start up, Guvera, that promised to revolutionise music forever, but instead vanished in a $180 million mystery.

Through exclusive interviews, never-before seen footage and photographs, archive and dramatic reenactments, the series charts the spectacular rise and fall of Guvera – once nicknamed the ‘iTunes Killer’ – which once had A-list superstars like Alice Cooper and Mos Def lining up behind it with one mission: to destroy internet piracy. Fennell is joined by the Australian musician Ben Lee. Watch the trailer.

Fallen (17 Oct)

Series. From the makers of The Bridge and starring Sofia Helin. Police inspector Iris had worked at the NOA in Stockholm for over 20 years when her husband Christian was shot dead. Reeling from the tragedy and furious that the case remains unsolved, she leaves Stockholm and becomes the new head of the Cold Case team in Malmö.

When a skull is found in the forest and linked to a cold case, Iris is called in to investigate. But with the discovery, ominous questions as to the identity of the killer are raised – what is the truth, and how far will Iris go to find it?

ScreenHub: Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey, SBS On Demand review: comedians take a trip with ramshackle authenticity

Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher (19 Oct)

As the 40th anniversary of the Brighton Bomb looms, this feature-length documentary includes

new and exclusive testimony from some of those who were there, and those who were involved in the

atrocity. The Brighton Bomb, which exploded on 12 October 1984, was one of the IRA’s most significant attacks on mainland Britain during the Troubles. Directly targeting Margaret Thatcher, the bomb blew a gaping hole in the Grand Hotel.

Although the Prime Minister was physically unharmed, the bomb had devastating consequences. Five people were killed in the blast and 31 others were seriously injured. This film includes the testimony of those whose lives were profoundly affected, some of them speaking publicly for the first time.

So Long, Marianne (19 Oct)

Series. So Long, Marianne tells the legendary love story of Canadian singer and poet Leonard Cohen and his muse Marianne Ihlen, who inspired the titular song. Their story crosses the world, from Norway to Greece, New York and Montreal, with the majority of the series filmed on the picturesque Greek island of Hydra where they lived during the 1960s.

There, they joined legendary Australian novelists Charmian Clift and her husband George Johnston, the matriarch and patriarch of a bohemian group of writers, artists, poets, and outcasts who were exploring a new world of free love, drugs, and artistic freedom, but also experiencing the rivalries and jealousy that accompanied their intense, interwoven lives.

Staring Alex Wolff as Leonard, with Thea Sofie Loch Næss playing Marianne. Joining them are Anna Torv, Noah Taylor and Peter Stormare. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Big Fat Quiz Of Telly (7 October)

What did Pedro Pascal have to ask fans to stop doing? What controversy rocked the fifth series of Bake Off? And why did Nigella Lawson have viewers howling in 2020?

All these questions and more will be answered in The Big Fat Quiz of Telly, where Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by Babatúndé Aléshé, Daisy May Cooper, Natasia Demetriou, Jamie Demetriou, Judi Love and Russell Howard as they battle it out to see who knows the most about TV.

Helping Jimmy ask the big questions are Charles Dance, the children of Mitchell Brook primary school and a whole host of celebrity question setters.

The Sandhamn Murders – Season 10 (10 October)

The Sandhamn Murders. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. It’s now been a few months since Alexander’s accident – he’s started rehab, but is still in pain. He decides to move in with Nora, much to her delight, but in the meantime stays at a rehab clinic. After meeting a disgruntled patient, he agrees to swap rooms with him; the next morning he’s awakened by a scream.

In the room Alexander was meant to be staying in, lies the other patient, dead. Did someone mean to kill Alexander instead? So begins a new mystery in this cosy crime series, based on Viveca Sten’s popular novels. Starring Alexandra Rapaport, Jakob Cedergren and Jonas Malmsjö. Swedish with English subtitles.

Discover more recent SBS On Demand shows on ScreenHub …