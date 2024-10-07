News

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

From 7 to 13 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows to stream on SBS On Demand.
7 Oct 2024 16:00
The Sandhamn Murders. Image: SBS On Demand.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

The Big Fat Quiz Of Telly (7 October)

What did Pedro Pascal have to ask fans to stop doing? What controversy rocked the fifth series of Bake Off? And why did Nigella Lawson have viewers howling in 2020?

All these questions and more will be answered in The Big Fat Quiz of Telly, where Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by Babatúndé Aléshé, Daisy May Cooper, Natasia Demetriou, Jamie Demetriou, Judi Love and Russell Howard as they battle it out to see who knows the most about TV.

Helping Jimmy ask the big questions are Charles Dance, the children of Mitchell Brook primary school and a whole host of celebrity question setters.

The Sandhamn Murders – Season 10 (10 October)

Series. It’s now been a few months since Alexander’s accident – he’s started rehab, but is still in pain. He decides to move in with Nora, much to her delight, but in the meantime stays at a rehab clinic. After meeting a disgruntled patient, he agrees to swap rooms with him; the next morning he’s awakened by a scream.

In the room Alexander was meant to be staying in, lies the other patient, dead. Did someone mean to kill Alexander instead? So begins a new mystery in this cosy crime series, based on Viveca Sten’s popular novels. Starring Alexandra Rapaport, Jakob Cedergren and Jonas Malmsjö. Swedish with English subtitles.

ScreenHub: SBS On Demand: 5 films to stream right now

Lost Treasures Of Ancient Rome – Season 2 (11 October)

Follow teams of archaeologists across the world as they embark on a new season of excavations exploring the secrets of life in the Roman Empire. From the ruins of Pompeii to the sands of Petra and the bustling streets of Rome, they’re on a mission to discover the treasures of this ancient civilization.

Castle Secrets (11 October)

Series. Around the globe, imposing structures stand tall against time. As the world moves forward, they remain silent sentinels, guardians of ancient lives lived. But now, their mysteries and secrets will be silent no more … What if these walls could talk? What secrets could these castles reveal?

SBS On Demand: recently added

Four Years Later (2 October)

Four Years Later. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Can you find your way back to someone you love after being apart for so long? From Easy Tiger, the producers of The Twelve and Colin from Accounts, and created by Mithila Gupta, comes Four Years Later. Set across the two vastly different worlds of India and Australia, this intimate and compelling eight-part series delves into the complex ways love can change over time and distance.

Starring Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh as Sridevi and Yash. Supporting cast includes Kate Box, Taj Aldeeb, Roy Joseph and Luke Arnold. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Four Years Later, SBS review: compulsive viewing

Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey (24 September)

Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Adventure and revelry abound as Shaun Micallef travels overseas with popular Australian comedians  Aaron Chen, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, Lizzy Hoo, Dilruk Jayasinha, Nina Oyama and Arj Barker in Shaun  Micallef’s Origin Odyssey. Shaun’s trademark intellect and wit combines with the comedians’ discovery  of parts of their heritage that have remained a mystery to them until now to create a rich series that is  entertaining and insightful in equal measure. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey, SBS review: comedians take a trip

The Great Killer Smog (25 September)

Documentary (two parts). In December 1952 one of the deadliest peacetime tragedies in history struck London. Over four days, a  stinking, yellow smog smothered the city, so dense people couldn’t see their hands in front of their  faces. The capital and all its essential services ground to a halt. But far worse, the smog was loaded with  poisonous gases and there would be devastating consequences.

Doctor Xand, Van Tulleken and Raksha Dave tell the story of how this catastrophe unfolded, moment by moment, as it took the capital  by surprise and left tragedy in its wake. And we’ll reveal the shocking death toll this four-day deadly  emergency – a figure far higher than the 4,000 deaths that Churchill’s government admitted at this time. 

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

