SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (6 Jan)

Series. In episode one, Sporting hero Freddie Flintoff returns to Preston with plans to take his team of unlikely lads on a cricket tour to India. But weeks before departure, a life-changing accident threatens to put a halt to their dreams.

One year later, Freddie emerges back to the safety net of his team to announce the trip is back on but once in India the team must learn to live with each other and fend for themselves as they prepare to compete in one of the most revered cricketing nations in the world.

Everyone Else Burns – Season 2 (6 Jan)

Everyone Else Burns – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Relationships are at the forefront in this British comedy series as Rachel’s (Amy James-Kelly) drive for independence is threatened by arranged marriage and cracks widen between David (Simon Bird) and Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) after he meets an imposing new member, MAUDE.

Meanwhile, Aaron will launch a revolutionary bid to drag The Order into the present day (with, and in spite of, his Dad’s help).

Beyond Signs (7 Jan)

Series. After 11-year-old Lily disappears at her mother’s birthday party, a little boy, Diego, has strange visions linked to the tragedy. When these come to the attention of the police captain and his psychologist wife Sarah, they investigate the special bond, only to find links between Diego and obscure elements of Sarah’s own past.

Pagan Peak – Season 3 (8 Jan)

Series. Two investigators, Ellie Stocker and Gedeon Winter, have become bitter enemies. Gedeon’s rehabilitation in the service and his resulting promotion have made it difficult for Ellie to hold her colleague accountable for stealing evidence in a murder case.

That is, until a series of brutal murders rattles the German-Austrian borderlands. The convening of a cross-border Soko offers Ellie the chance to obtain the critical evidence against Gedeon. Meanwhile, Gedeon is driven solely by the search for a ghost from his past and follows the trail of a series of paintings of sleeping boys.

Marcus In The Med: Mallorca (8 Jan)

Series. Marcus Wareing is exploring the culinary delights of a true Mediterranean gem – Mallorca. It’s a food lovers paradise with incredible produce, markets, restaurants and bars. Marcus will be discovering the local hotspots and exploring lesser-known eateries as he makes his way around the island.

He’ll be visiting local chefs, delis, bakeries and cafés as he searches out traditional dishes and authentic Mallorcan ingredients.

The Darkness (9 Jan)

Series. At age 66, Hulda Hermannsdóttir has worked in the police force for decades. Whip-smart, she knows she’s the best cop, but at work she is surrounded by men. Men whose skills simply don’t match up to her own, even if their attitudes suggest otherwise.

As she unwillingly approaches retirement, a year after the unexpected death of her daughter Dimma, Hulda is faced with a case of a missing woman that consumes her entirely. Based on the Ragnar Jónasson novel of the same name.

Starring Lena Olin and Douglas Henshall. Watch the SBS On Demand trailer.

Billy And Dom Eat The World (11 Jan)

Series. Ever since they first met on the set of The Lord of the Rings film series back in 1999, actors Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan have developed a close friendship that’s transcended Middle Earth to the real world. This series follows them to eight different locations around the world, each with their own unique culinary culture, exploring the flavours on offer and seeking out local dishes.

They’ll explore the way these foods are cultivated, cooked and served in each country for a deeper understanding of how and why each place they visit developed its unique cuisine.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Showtrial – Seasons 1 & 2 (1 Jan)

Showtrial. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. We follow high-profile murder cases through the eyes of the police, the public, and the courts.

Season 2: a brand-new cast and case that grips the media and divides the nation. Notorious climate change activist activist Marcus Calderwood is a fierce advocate of direct, disruptive action and unapologetic about its consequences. Starring Adeel Akhtar, Joe Dempsie and Michael Socha. Watch the trailer.

Season 1: when Talitha Campbell, the arrogant daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur, is arrested following the disappearance of a fellow student, the case grips the nation and whips up a media storm. On Talitha’s side is brilliant solicitor Cleo Roberts.

