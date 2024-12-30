SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Jimmy Carr’s I Literally Just Told You – Season 2 (30 Dec)

Series. Jimmy Carr presents a gameshow with a twist: contestants must answer questions that have been written live during the show to win the cash prize. These questions are written by a team including The Sky At Night’s Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock.

They can be about absolutely anything that happens during the show, from a celebrity cameo to an off the cuff joke or even something one of the contestants has shared about themselves. Four players will be competing for up to £25,000 before 2 players are left standing going head-to-head to win the jackpot.

Showtrial – Seasons 1 & 2 (1 Jan)

Series. We follow high-profile murder cases through the eyes of the police, the public, and the courts.

Season 2: a brand-new cast and case that grips the media and divides the nation. Notorious climate change activist activist Marcus Calderwood is a fierce advocate of direct, disruptive action and unapologetic about its consequences. Starring Adeel Akhtar, Joe Dempsie and Michael Socha. Watch the trailer.

Season 1: when Talitha Campbell, the arrogant daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur, is arrested following the disappearance of a fellow student, the case grips the nation and whips up a media storm. On Talitha’s side is brilliant solicitor Cleo Roberts.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year (1 Jan)

Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by a panel of comedians as they battle it out to see who knows the most about the year that’s been. What did Rishi Sunak say he went without as a child? What did Andy Murray post online after his retirement? What music trend dominated the UK summer, and why were people looking for a man in finance?

1982: The Greatest Geek Year Ever (1 Jan)

1982: The Greatest Geek Year Ever. Image: SBS On Demand.

An inside look back at the greatest geek year in cinema ever: 1982.The series sees stars, directors, writers, producers and pop culture historians sharing their insights about such legendary films as E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and Poltergeist.

Interviewees include Ron Howard, Paul Schrader, John Sayles, Amy Heckerling, Henry Winkler, Sean Young, William Shatner, Joanna Cassidy and more …

A League of Their Own: Mexican Road Trip (3 Jan)

A League of Their Own is back and this year the teams are heading to the beautiful country of Mexico. Our team captains Jamie Redknapp and Jill Scott will be going head-to-head in a series of epic sporting challenges. Joining them along the way are teammates Micah Richards, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam

Motorsport: Dakar Rally 2025 (4 Jan)

The drivers and riders of Dakar 2025 are set to take off from Bisha en route to Shubaytah, as the route is officially unveiled. Australian competitors this year include Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders and Toby Price, in his first Dakar on four wheels!

Grand Tours Of Scotland’s Rivers – Season 3

Series. Paul Murton continues his odyssey downstream, exploring Scotland’s most beautiful rivers. Following each river from source to sea, he travels through a great variety of iconic scenery and spectacular landscapes. The six Grand Tours cover the country – from Ayrshire to the Grampian Mountains, and from the picturesque lowlands to the rugged Northeast.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Head – Season 3 (26 Dec)

The Head – Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. In Bir Tawil, an African territory in the middle of the desert that belongs to no state, and therefore has no law, a group of scientists use a former military base to continue the research Dr. Arthur Wilde began to reverse climate change.

To do this they bring in five subjects who must ingest water that has been in contact with the algae they are studying, to test whether it is safe to spread it throughout ecosystems. Starring John Lynch, Katharine O’Donnelly and Tomohisa Yamashita.

Watch the trailer.