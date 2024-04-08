Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Goosebumps (10 April)

2015 film. A teenager joins forces with with the daughter horror author RL Stine when it becomes apparent the writer’s fictional demons have been set free in Madison, Delaware. Starring Jack Black, Dylan Minnette and Odeya Rush.

Fallout – Season 1 (11 April)

Series. Based on the hit videogame of the same name, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have, set in a post-apocalyptic LA where people have to live in underground bunkers to survive. Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Moisés Arias.

Added recently

Justified – Seasons 1–6 (1 April)

US Marshal Raylan Givens, a ‘strong-willed, quiet law-man haunted by his past’, returns to his native town to see that justice is served to those in need … and served in the way he deems fit. Starring Tomothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy and Joelle Carter.

Jumanji: The Next Level (1 April)

2019 film. The gang reunites but the game has changed. This time, they have to rescue one of their own and traverse environmental extremes in order to survive – with plenty of laughs along the way. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.

Constantine (2 April)

2005 film. John Constantine – a supernatural exorcist and demonologist – tries to help a policewoman prove that her sister’s death was not a suicide. Starring Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz and Djimon Hounsou.

Música (4 April)

2024 film. Rudy, a young street performer from Newark with synesthesia, has to come to terms with college life, his Brazilian heritage, family problems and other life issues, all the while trying to convince his girlfriend Haley that he has some kind of plan for the future. Starring Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes and Frencesca Reale.’

How to Date Billy Walsh (5 April)

How to Date Billy Walsh. Image: Prime Video.

2024 film. Teenagers Amelia and Archie have been best friends since childhood but, as Amelia falls head over heels for a new transfer student, Billy Walsh, Archie rues not confessing his true romantic feelings for Amelia. Starring Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran and Tanner Buchanan.